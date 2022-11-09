Manchester City vs Chelsea: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The visitors made it all the way to the final last season and are looking to ensure they go far once again this term

Chelsea are looking to bounce back from their weekend defeat at home to Arsenal when they take on Manchester City on Wednesday. The two teams go head-to-head in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues head into the competition looking to improve on their runners-up finish of last season, while City are out to extend their unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions.

Manchester City vs Chelsea latest odds

Manchester City are the big favorites to get the win on home soil, with bet365 offering them at odds of 9/20 (1.70).

Chelsea are the underdogs to win this match at 5/1 (6.00) with the draw available odds of 15/4 (4.75).

Manchester City vs Chelsea first goal scorer odds

Erling Haaland is back and in superb form for City, having come off the bench to convert a winning penalty against Fulham at the weekend. He is the favorite to get the first goal of the game at odds of just 11/5 (3.20), while Julian Alvarez, who broke the deadlock against Fulham, is 4/1 (5:00).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Chelsea’s lowest-priced player to strike first at 10/1 (11.00)while Armando Broja is set at 11/1 (12.00).

Manchester City vs Chelsea preview

City have welcomed Erling Haaland back into the team following his absence with a foot injury.

However, Pep Guardiola said this week that the striker is still not in perfect shape ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

He could, then, be kept out of the starting XI for this game, adding to the absences of the suspended Joao Cancelo and the injured Kyle Walker. Kalvin Phillips, however, is back in the squad.

Chelsea Coach Graham Potter has revealed that Jorginho is a doubt because of a foot problem, while Kepa Arrizabalaga, N’Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell and Reece James are still out injured.

Manchester City vs Chelsea tips and predictions

These teams will be out to upset one of their main rivals in the Premier League this week, so Backing both teams to score at odds of 4/5 (1.80) looks like an enticing bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365