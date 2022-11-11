Manchester City vs Brentford: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The reigning Champions are two points behind Arsenal in the league heading into the last game before the World Cup

Manchester City hope to keep the pressure on Arsenal on Saturday when they take on Brentford in the Premier League. The reigning Champions are two points adrift of the league leaders heading into the last game before the World Cup.

The visitors, meanwhile, have been rather inconsistent in recent weeks, drawing three and losing one of their last four matches in the league.

Manchester City vs Brentford latest odds

City are the big favorites to get the win in the home match, with bet365 offering them at odds of 1/7 (1.14).

The visitors are huge underdogs to win this match at 16/1 (17.00) with the draw available odds of 7/1 (8.00).

Manchester City vs Brentford first goal scorer odds

Erling Haaland remains in superb form and is the favorite to get the first goal of the game at odds of just 7/4 (2.75), while Julian Alvarez, who scored against Chelsea in midweek and broke the deadlock against Fulham last week, is 10/3 (5.00).

Ivan Toney is Brentford’s lowest-priced player to break the deadlock at 12/1 (13.00)while Bryan Mbeumo is 20/1 (21.00).

Manchester City vs Brentford preview

City welcomed Kalvin Phillips back into the Squad for their midweek game against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

The return of the midfielder means Kyle Walker is the only player unavailable for the home team.

City are on a four-game winning run heading into this match and unbeaten in their last six.

Brentford, meanwhile, are not in the best form. They were beaten by Gillingham on penalties in the Carabao Cup, meaning they are now five games in a row without a win, having drawn three and lost two.

Kristoffer Ajer, Shandon Baptiste, Aaron Hickey and Pontus Jansson are all still out for the visitors, but Vitaly Janelt and Christian Norgaard are back in contention to feature against City.

Manchester City vs Brentford tips and predictions

City should be too strong for Brentford in this game so expect them to dominate. Backing them to win half-time/full-time at odds of 4/7 (1.57) looks like a smart bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365