Manchester City vs Arsenal: Times, how to watch on TV, stream online | FA Cup

The fourth round of the FA Cup will offer a special Clash to soccer fans, as the Premier League two best teams so farArsenal and Manchester City, will be going head-to-head in Manchester for a spot in the next round.

You can watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal FA Cup game live stream on ESPN+

When does Manchester City vs Arsenal kick off?

The game between Manchester City vs Arsenal starts on Friday, January 27th, 2023.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal

Manchester City vs Arsenal preview

Manchester City

The Citizens got to this point of the competition after demolishing Chelsea (4-0) in the third round.

Pep Guardiola’s men are sitting second in the Premier League standings with 45 pointsfive behind surprising leaders Arsenal, who have one game in hand.

Despite the huge upset that Southampton scored against City in the EFL Cup two weeks ago, the reigning league Champions progressed to the semi-finals in each of the last four FA Cup Editions and are on a nine-game winning streak in home matches in the tournament.

Arsenal

Meanwhile, the Gunners, who will be looking for their 15th FA Cup Trophyseem not to have any flaws in their game in the Premier League, as they are commanding the table with only one defeat in 19 games.

Mikel Arteta’s pupils, who only progressed past the fourth round of the FA Cup once since 2017will try to bring their A-game to defeat City and expect that superstar forward Erling Haaland doesn’t have his best day.

Arsenal, one of the favorites to win the Europa League together with Barcelona and Manchester Unitedmay be in a good position to try to surprise the hosts, although City have come out on top in their last five games across all competitions.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: last five meetings