Manchester City vs Arsenal summary: Aké goal, score, goals, Highlights | Qatar World Cup 2022

Full-time: Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal

It has indeed petered out for Arsenal and it’s Manchester City who are through to the FA Cup fifth round thanks to Nathan Aké’s goal!

Will Arsenal be disappointed to be out of the FA Cup? Of course. But they have bigger fish to fry this season, if we’re being honest.

The Gunners edged the first half, in terms of opportunities at least. Debutante Leandro Trossard was lively down the left and set up chances for Nketiah and Tomiyasu, while the Belgian tested City keeper Stefan Ortega with a low drive. The hosts were flat in the opening 45 minutes and created precious littlewith Kevin De Bruyne’s beautiful curling Strike the only effort which even remotely threatened the Arsenal goal.

There were few opportunities at either end in the second period but Julián Álvarez made an almost instant impact after coming onto the field, firing a low Strike against the post. From the rebound, Jack Grealish threaded a pass through to Akéwho was the calmest man in the Etihad as they curled into the bottom corner in slow motion.

Could Arsenal find a way back into it? Well, that was the short answer. City controlled possession and never really looked in danger of surrendering their advantageApart from a five-minute flurry from the Gunners as full-time approached. Gabriel Martinelli was in the thick of the action in that spell but Arsenal failed to create any opportunities to level.

The ‘master’ defeats the ‘pupil’ but will that still be the case come the end of the season?