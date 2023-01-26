Manchester City vs Arsenal: Predictions, tips & betting odds

With both teams in excellent scoring form there should be plenty of interest in Backing another goal filled Encounter when they meet in the FA Cup

Arsenal visit the Etihad stadium on Friday evening to face Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Clearly this is the standout tie of the round given it is a meeting of the Premier League’s top two sides and despite trailing the Gunners by five points, Pep Guardiola’s men are overwhelming favorites to triumph.

Manchester City vs Arsenal latest odds

The two sides have yet to meet in the Premier League this term, but City have won each of the last five meetings in all competitions.

Another win for the hosts is priced at 8/11 (1.72) with bet365 while the visitors are on offer at 10/3 (4.33).

Both sides will be keen to avoid extra time, and the draw is available at 16/5 (4.20).

Manchester City vs Arsenal first goal scorer odds

It remains to be seen how much of a priority both Managers view the game in terms of their respective team selection, but Erling Haaland is the clear favorite to open the scoring at 13/5 (3.60).

Julian Alvarez comes next in the betting at 9/2 (5.50) while Gunners striker Eddie Nketiah is offered at 17/2 (9.50) with the young forward in excellent recent form in front of goal.

Manchester City vs Arsenal preview

The Blues have been imperious at home this season and their 2-1 slip-up against Brentford in November is their only defeat in the last 26 competitive fixtures in front of their own fans.

The goals have been flying in as well for Guardiola’s side with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea all conceding at least three times in their respective visits to the Etihad stadium this term.

The Gunners Meanwhile have also been in excellent scoring form, and their total of 45 goals in 19 games is the second highest in the English top flight behind City who have managed 53 in 20 matches.

Backing another high scoring game looks like the obvious selection.

Manchester City vs Arsenal tips and predictions

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is priced at Evens (2.00) which looks like a strong option for this encounter between two free-scoring sides.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365