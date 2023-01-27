Manchester City vs Arsenal live: Ake goal fires hosts into lead in FA Cup match

January 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST

Zinchenko, Gundogan booked

90+2′ Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal

On his return to the Etihad, Zinchenko is booked for cynically pulling his former team-mate Walker down from behind.

Gundogan is then booked as he delays too long to resume play.

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST

Injury time

Arsenal have four minutes of stoppage time to find an equaliser.

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST

Martinelli nearly gets in

87′ Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal

Xhaka almost plays Martinelli in on goal for a golden chance to equalise, but his through ball was just a hair too strong.

Replays show that Martinelli was offside in any respect.

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST

Arsenal pressing for equaliser

85′ Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal

Arsenal are turning up the pressure, managing to pin City in their own area and earn a succession of corners. They’ve yet to really trouble Ortega in City’s goal this half though.

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST

City in control

79′ Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal

Arsenal initially responded well to going behind, creating one or two chances in the immediate aftermath of Ake’s goal.

However, things have since settled down a bit. City are now effectively strangling the life out of the game, keeping the ball away from the visitors.

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST

Arsenal still have hope?

Taking Saka off is a pretty revealing sub.

Yes, they didn’t have a great game. Ake marshalled him well. But if this is do or die, must-win, he stays on.

James McNicholas·

Arsenal Correspondent

January 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST

Both sides make final subs

75′ Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal

Odegaard replaces Saka while Silva replaces De Bruyne.

Both sides are out of subs/sub windows now.

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST

Ake goal – UK Readers

Our British Readers can watch Ake’s goal here:

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST

Ake goal – US Readers

Our American Readers can watch Ake’s goal here:

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST

Double sub for Arsenal

66′ Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal

Arteta responds to going behind with two changes.

Zinchenko comes on to face his former club alongside Martinelli, while Trossard and Tierney come off.

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST

GOAL! City grab the lead!

64′ Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal

Alvarez has room to shoot and hits the post. The ball comes out to Grealish, who eventually finds Ake in the box. The defender passes the ball past Turner into the far post.

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST

Double change for City

58′ Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal

Alvarez comes on for Mahrez and Walker replaces Lewis.

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST

Turner hurting

54′ Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal

Turner is down on the ground Clutching his shoulder. They may have landed a bit awkwardly when punching a cross out a few moments ago.

Ramsdale is warming up as Turner receives treatment.

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST

City controlling play

52′ Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal

City have dominated possession of the ball since we resumed action. They’ve yet to create a clear-cut chance this half, but Arsenal have been left frustrated with their stymied build-up.

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST

Familiar foes

Were this game to end in a draw, Arsenal could host Manchester City twice within seven days in mid-February.

James McNicholas·

Arsenal Correspondent

January 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST

Second half is under way!

Manchester City get the ball rolling and we’re back in business!

Arsenal make two changes as the second half begins, bringing on Saliba for Holding and Lokonga for Partey.

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST

City struggling for cohesion

Arsenal going man-to-man has really asked a lot of questions of Manchester City.

The obvious counter-plan has been getting the ball up to Haaland, but it’s often been lost by a bad touch or just a contested header. Barely any sort of build-up to speak of.

Sam Lee·

Manchester City Correspondent

January 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST

First-half Highlights

Chances for both sides during the opening 45 minutes:

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

January 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST

Arsenal playing well despite rotated Squad

Whatever the end result, a bold, concentrated, excellent half from Arsenal with six changes shows how much the Squad is evolving.

Mixed teams used to look far less cohesive. No lack of confidence and sharpness from those coming in.

Amy Lawrence·

Arsenal Correspondent

January 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST

Arteta will be pleased

Arteta will be very pleased with that half. The only disappointment for Arsenal is that they’re not ahead. Trossard very lively.

With Holding on a booking, I’d be tempted to take him off. It would be a shame to see the game plan ruined by going down to 10 men. Haaland always a threat.

James McNicholas·

Arsenal Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button