Manchester City vs Arsenal live: Ake goal fires hosts into lead in FA Cup match
January 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST
Zinchenko, Gundogan booked
90+2′ Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal
On his return to the Etihad, Zinchenko is booked for cynically pulling his former team-mate Walker down from behind.
Gundogan is then booked as he delays too long to resume play.
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST
Injury time
Arsenal have four minutes of stoppage time to find an equaliser.
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST
Martinelli nearly gets in
87′ Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal
Xhaka almost plays Martinelli in on goal for a golden chance to equalise, but his through ball was just a hair too strong.
Replays show that Martinelli was offside in any respect.
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST
Arsenal pressing for equaliser
85′ Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal
Arsenal are turning up the pressure, managing to pin City in their own area and earn a succession of corners. They’ve yet to really trouble Ortega in City’s goal this half though.
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST
City in control
79′ Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal
Arsenal initially responded well to going behind, creating one or two chances in the immediate aftermath of Ake’s goal.
However, things have since settled down a bit. City are now effectively strangling the life out of the game, keeping the ball away from the visitors.
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST
Arsenal still have hope?
Taking Saka off is a pretty revealing sub.
Yes, they didn’t have a great game. Ake marshalled him well. But if this is do or die, must-win, he stays on.
Arsenal Correspondent
January 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST
Both sides make final subs
75′ Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal
Odegaard replaces Saka while Silva replaces De Bruyne.
Both sides are out of subs/sub windows now.
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST
Ake goal – UK Readers
Our British Readers can watch Ake’s goal here:
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST
Ake goal – US Readers
Our American Readers can watch Ake’s goal here:
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST
Double sub for Arsenal
66′ Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal
Arteta responds to going behind with two changes.
Zinchenko comes on to face his former club alongside Martinelli, while Trossard and Tierney come off.
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST
GOAL! City grab the lead!
64′ Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal
Alvarez has room to shoot and hits the post. The ball comes out to Grealish, who eventually finds Ake in the box. The defender passes the ball past Turner into the far post.
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST
Double change for City
58′ Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Alvarez comes on for Mahrez and Walker replaces Lewis.
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
Turner hurting
54′ Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Turner is down on the ground Clutching his shoulder. They may have landed a bit awkwardly when punching a cross out a few moments ago.
Ramsdale is warming up as Turner receives treatment.
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST
City controlling play
52′ Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
City have dominated possession of the ball since we resumed action. They’ve yet to create a clear-cut chance this half, but Arsenal have been left frustrated with their stymied build-up.
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST
Familiar foes
Were this game to end in a draw, Arsenal could host Manchester City twice within seven days in mid-February.
Arsenal Correspondent
January 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST
Second half is under way!
Manchester City get the ball rolling and we’re back in business!
Arsenal make two changes as the second half begins, bringing on Saliba for Holding and Lokonga for Partey.
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST
City struggling for cohesion
Arsenal going man-to-man has really asked a lot of questions of Manchester City.
The obvious counter-plan has been getting the ball up to Haaland, but it’s often been lost by a bad touch or just a contested header. Barely any sort of build-up to speak of.
Manchester City Correspondent
January 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST
First-half Highlights
Chances for both sides during the opening 45 minutes:
Live Reporter
January 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST
Arsenal playing well despite rotated Squad
Whatever the end result, a bold, concentrated, excellent half from Arsenal with six changes shows how much the Squad is evolving.
Mixed teams used to look far less cohesive. No lack of confidence and sharpness from those coming in.
Arsenal Correspondent
January 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST
Arteta will be pleased
Arteta will be very pleased with that half. The only disappointment for Arsenal is that they’re not ahead. Trossard very lively.
With Holding on a booking, I’d be tempted to take him off. It would be a shame to see the game plan ruined by going down to 10 men. Haaland always a threat.
Arsenal Correspondent