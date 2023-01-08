Manchester City v Chelsea: FA Cup third round – live | FA Cup

It’s rare that you can hear an away team being booed off, but that’s what has happened to Chelsea after a desperate first half. Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden got the goals, and the scoreline doesn't particularly flatter City. "It's not acceptable, that performance," says Alan Shearer on the BBC. "That's embarrassing." Phil Foden finishes the game, already, with a lovely goal. Foden of Manchester City scores his side's third goal.","caption":"Phil Foden of Manchester City scores his side's third goal.","credit":"Photograph: Matt West/REX/Shutterstock GMT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1673198231000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”17.17 GMT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1673197869000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”17.11 GMT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”17.11″,”title”:”GOAL! Man City 3-0 Chelsea (Foden 38)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 8 Jan 2023 18.08 GMT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 8 Jan 2023 15.30 GMT”},{“id”:”63baf70a8f084f5e7540e15c”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Julian Alvarez makes it two! Kepa went the right way and got a hand on it, but it squeezed into the bottom corner. Alvarez makes his first start since winning the World Cup with a goal. Alvarez of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's second goal from the spot.","caption":"Julian Alvarez of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's second goal from the spot.","credit":"Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Man City 2-0 Chelsea (Alvarez 30 pen)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 8 Jan 2023 18.08 GMT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 8 Jan 2023 15.30 GMT”},{“id”:”63baf5988f084f5e7540e14c”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Riyad Mahrez scores against Chelsea for the third time this season! Mahrez of Manchester City scores the team's first goal.","caption":"Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City scores the team's first goal.","credit":"Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images celebrates scoring.","caption":"Mahrez celebrates scoring.","credit":"Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters Man City 1-0 Chelsea (Mahrez 23)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 8 Jan 2023 18.08 GMT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 8 Jan 2023 15.30 GMT”},{“id”:”63bae1348f084f5e7540e08a”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Seven changes for City, six for Chelsea. Notable starters include Julian Alvarez, Cole Palmer and Aymeric Laporte for City, and the teenagers Bashir Humphreys and Lewis Hall for Chelsea. “,”elementId”:”9e2ef29a-ab94-4223-ac88-c6a44914c5b5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The return from injury of Mason Mount means that Chelsea are now only without nine senior plyaers. Two of their new signings, Benoit Badiashile and Datro Fofana, are among the substitutes; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the sub who was subbed against City on Thurusday, is not. “,”elementId”:”7e3dd92e-bd35-48df-bf7d-8a1528446098″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Man City (4-1-2-3) Ortega Moreno; Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Gomez; Rodri; Bernardo, Foden; Mahrez, Alvarez, Palmer.

Substitutes: Ederson, Phillips, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan, Haaland, De Bruyne, Lewis. “,”elementId”:”98485eaf-3b93-4f8a-bbf0-d74838eeb41c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Chelsea (possible 4-2-3-1) Kepa; Humphreys, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Hall; Jorginho, Kovacic; Ziyech, Gallagher, Mount; Havertz.

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Badiashile, Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Chukwuemeka, Zakaria, Hutchinson, D Fofana. “,”elementId”:”e0523490-035b-4512-a710-9d43bab4c537″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Referee Robert Jones. “,”elementId”:”def31331-c4ad-4048-a9a2-06a0c8e192ba”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1673191800000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”15.30 GMT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1673195356000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”16.29 GMT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1673192290000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”15.38 GMT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”15.38″,”title”:”Team news”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 8 Jan 2023 18.08 GMT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 8 Jan 2023 15.30 GMT”},{“id”:”63ba92308f085d562aa41f69″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Hello and welcome to live coverage of Manchester City v Chelsea at the Etihad. It’s the tie of the FA Cup third round, a plumdinger between two teams who contested the Champions League final 18 months ago. The good news for both is that one of them will end a losing streak today. The bad news is that they’ll do it by losing. “,”elementId”:”3ee6f230-58a9-40c8-a9a4-164dfd80804f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” To explain. In each of the last three seasons, City have been knocked out of hte FA Cup in the semi-finals. Chelsea have gone one worse by losing the last three finals, a unique and unwelcome achievement. For one of them, the streak ends today. “,”elementId”:”c80a64be-9f53-483d-af65-9c9afd674f1f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” If it’s Chelsea – full disclosure, it’s not beyond the realms – the bizarre pressure on Graham Potter will intensify. As if a grotesque injury list wasn’t bad enough, he has drawn City in both cup competitions and had to play them in the league the other day as well. “,”elementId”:”7a718014-a5c4-4e9b-a15f-ef4f76281639″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” I was going to say that the FA Cup is Chelsea’s last realistic chance of winning a trophy this season; then I remembered how bad their form was before they won the Champions League in 2012 and 2021. Still, it’s probably their best chance, certainly if they get through today. “,”elementId”:”9baebbd8-e5dd-43fd-9f1b-f0ce5e4b9a34″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Chelsea owned this competition between 2006-12, winning it four times in six seasons, but they’ve only won it once in the last decade. City’s bid for world domination really got going when they beat Stoke in the 2011 final to win their first major trophy in 35 years. Since then they’ve only won it once, when they plugged Watford 6-0 to complete a slightly forgotten domestic Treble in 2018-19. “,”elementId”:”84040682-ba3a-46a7-943a-85a479941c99″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Under Pep Guardiola, and Manuel Pellegrini for that matter, City have been more of a Carabao Cup team. It’s not their biggest priority this year – RB Leipzig away on 22 February – but they wouldn’t say no to a bit of trophy-lifting action at Wembley in June. Yep, June. “,”elementId”:”bdd39647-ed80-4ebd-b127-2e37d92e48a1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Kick off 4.30pm. “,”elementId”:”d40f49bd-4a25-479e-954f-1baf022548d2″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1673191800000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”15.30 GMT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1673191716000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”15.28 GMT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1673191800000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”15.30 GMT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”15.30″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 8 Jan 2023 18.08 GMT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 8 Jan 2023 15.30 GMT”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”format”:{“display”:0,”theme”:2,”design”:10},”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”}”> Key events

78 min After a confident move from Chelsea, Zakaria’s long-range shot hits Akanji in a babymaking area and loops over the bar for a corner. Chelsea have played okay in the second half, although City have been in second gear.

77 min “Might take issue with Potter being a brilliant coach,” says Simon Fuller. “He’ll have seen what happened last season when Tuchel lost James and Chilwell, but when the same thing occurred this season he had no clue, no response at all.” I didn’t say he could make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. He’s been there four months, and is only just getting a chance to buy his own players. Everything he did at Brighton suggests he is a top-class Coach for Clubs who want to build something longer term. Isn’t that why Chelsea wanted him? I found the fact he’s under pressure just bizarre and ridiculous.

75 min “To those who think I am a creation of the Guardian MBM staff,” begins Mary Waltz. “1- If they wanted to draw more Readers in making me an Everton fan makes no sense, they would be trying to whip up enthusiasm, not depression. 2- These are proper sports journalists, the constant run on sentences and errors in grammar would not keep occurring. 3- The great Romanian soup affair is surely too absurd to be made up.” I don’t know that I’d call it an affair – it’s hardly Profumo, or even Thomas Crown – but I take your point.

74 min Hutchinson clips a tame shot wide from the edge of the area.

74 min: Chelsea substitution Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Mason Mount.

73 min Beautiful play from Mahrez. He leads Gallagher to the right, then shuffles back inside and whips a curling shot this far wide from the edge of the area.

70 min Bernardo Silva is booked for a Tactical foul on Gallagher.

69 min Fofana has done a couple of encouraging things, most notably a bustling on the right that led to … well, bugger all, but that wasn’t his fault.

68 min City are passing the ball around, every caress another tweak of the knife that they plunged into Chelsea in the first half. It must be so humiliating for good players to have to dot the Is and cross the Ts on a heavy defeat that was confirmed before half-time. Updated at 17.59 GMT

66 min “Considering how much more fluid City are in comparison to the Chelsea game in midweek, Guardiola must be considering whether he should drop Haaland more often,” says Kári Tulinius. “I doubt he’d do it for a crucial match, as he’d be slaughtered, but he must be thinking about it.” This is worth keeping an eye on in the medium-term, absurd as it sounds. You just know Pep’s subconscious is giving all sorts of grief for accepting the offer of a cheat code. Updated at 17.57 GMT

63 min: Double substitution for Chelsea: Cesar Azpilicueta and Omari Hutchinson replace Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech.

63 min “Afternoon Rob,” says Stephen Carr. “As someone who started as a Tricky left-winger who moved to centre-right mid (due to a combination of sciatica and a deep-seated love of a pint) I can say the difference in cuteness with the ball is body shape – or at least it was with me as I really, really loved a pint.”

62 min Gallagher gets his mandatory yellow card for flattening Cancelo. Joao Cancelo of Manchester City Battles for possession with Conor Gallagher of Chelsea. Photograph: Matt McNulty/Manchester City/Manchester City FC/Getty Images Updated at 18.02 GMT

60 min Everyone connected with Chelsea just needs to hold their nerve. They have a brilliant Coach – it’s far too early to say whether he has the Personality to cope with a job of this size – and maybe a dozen of very talented players aged 25 or under. There’s work to do, and the Squad is far too big, but they’re not a million miles away. And based on Chelsea’s modern history, they’ll probably win the Champions League this year.

58 min: Double substitution for City Kalvin Phillips and Joao Cancelo replace Rodri and Sergio Gomez.

58 min Chelsea are putting a bit more grunt into the second half, with Gallagher leading the way. City are strolling, it’s true, but Graham Potter has at least elicited some response from his players.

57 min “Did I see Liverpool mentioned?!?!” says Jeff Sachs, who has bounced back admirably from the disappointment of Darwin Nunez’s goal last night. “I think when a game is so one-sided, there should be an option to stop it early and prevent injuries…” That’d go down well with Twitter’s finest I’m sure.

56 min Ziyech works a short corner with Gallagher and belabours a low cross that is booted clear in the six-yard box. Not sure who it was but that was good defending.

55 min The resulting free-kick is threaded by Gallagher to Mount, whose shot on the turn deflects off Gomez and is finger-tipped round the post by Ortega Moreno. It might have been going wide anyway.

55 min “City’s next opponent in the FA Cup will probably be the Gunners, but I think Oxford would put up a better fight than Chelsea,” says Mary Waltz. “Pathetic.” She’s back! We had another email yesterday asking whether Mary was a Guardian Sport creation designed to enliven these blogs; I can assure you she’s not.

54 min Rodri is booked for a Revenge tackle on Mount, who left one on him a couple of minutes earlier, and the two players briefly go head to head.

52 min Actually I think Chelsea have gone to a back five, with Hall and Gallagher as wing-backs. I give up. Updated at 17.42 GMT

52 min “I wonder,” says Lloyd Mills, “if Chelsea have been distracted by the Monster electronic hoardings along the side of the pitch?” Imagine how high they’ll be for the European Super League. It’ll be like an MMA cage.

51 min Hall’s poor pass goes straight to Alvarez and City break dangerously. Mahrez tries to play in Palmer but he is well tracked by Zakaria.

49 min Looks like Chelsea have switched to a 4-2-3-1, with Mount wide left and Ziyech behind Fofana.

47 min “Digging up that 2019 ‘title decider’,” begins Rob Moore, “important to note that there was also a handball by Bernardo Silva to keep the ball moving forward when tackled by Lovren, before hitting Alexander-Arnold’s arm, so if anything is to be called, it was a free kick to Liverpool in their own penalty area. Hardly like-for-like with Havertz’s hand-punching-ball.” Who said it was like-for-like? It raises an interesting point about VAR protocol, though – had they decided it was handball by Alexander-Arnold, could they overrule it because of Bernardo Silva’s or is that not in the old purview? Updated at 17:38 GMT

46 min City began the second half. Chelsea have made two substitutions: Denis Zakaria and the new signing David Datro as Fofa replace Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz. Updated at 17.36 GMT

“Regarding Mahrez’s free kick,” says Paul Fitzgerald, “it’s strange how a player can be so Lethal with a wall and a long distance between them and the net, yet so Dismal from the penalty spot. The expected pressure to score must weigh heavier the closer to goal they are.” It’s fascinating how many high-class ball-strikers and/or goalscorers are terrified of penalties. Even Gianluca Vialli didn’t want to take one in the 1996 Champions League final, although that was partly because of his bad memories of 1992. Updated at 17.36 GMT

“Why do lefties always seem to do more with the ball?” muse Jeremy Boyce. “They are many and yet they are few. Less than 10 per cent of the population are lefties. It used to be schooled out of you in the bad old days. So anything they do is already ‘opposite’ to the expectations of righties, and largely unexpected. “I tried hard to be ambi- in my playing days, and often found I could get a game simply because I could kick with my left and could play left back. And bizarrely I could get much more curl (but less power) with my left than my right. And don’t forget, in Latin ‘left’ is ‘sinistra’, there’s Devilry in their stuff that us righties can’t comprehend.”

Half time: Man City 3-0 Chelsea It’s rare that you can hear an away team being booed off, but that’s what happened to Chelsea after a desperate first half. Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden got the goals, and the scoreline doesn’t particularly flatter City. “It’s not acceptable, that performance,” says Alan Shearer on the BBC. “That’s embarrassing.”

Julian Alvarez's last two club goals and his last two international goals have all come against sides including Mateo Kovacic. — Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 (@RichJolly) January 8, 2023 n”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/RichJolly/status/1612132848596574210″,”id”:”1612132848596574210″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”96d90ae8-54d5-46e4-b999-7f1fe6ef08e6″}}”> Julian Alvarez’s last two club goals and his last two international goals have all come against sides including Mateo Kovacic. — Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 (@RichJolly) January 8, 2023

45+1 min A pass from Jorginho goes straight out for a City corner, a decent summary of the first half. Nothing comes of it but even so, this is hard to watch.

45 min Almost a fourth on the stroke of half-time. Palmer plays in Mahrez, whose low cross just evades Mahr Alvarez. Updated at 17:27 GMT

44 min “The foul for the free kick was on Riyad Mahrez himself,” says Colum Fordham. “His shot was stunning even it got a fractional deflection. Why do left-footed free kicks look more beautiful than right-footed ones? Maradona, Mihajlovic (who is being celebrated together with Gianluca Vialli with a minute’s silence before the Fiorentina-Napoli game) and Mahrez, to name but a few.” Isn’t it just that all left-footed (or left-handed in cricket) actions look more beautiful? Why, I don’t know.

41 min We shouldn’t forget that Chelsea are without nine senior players. Even so, this is a sore one because they are being hammered by a City team that includes only a handful of regulars.

After a series of short passes on the left, Rodri pinged a crossfield ball out to Mahrez on the right. He played in the underlapping Walker, whose precise low cross was deftly steered past Kepa by Foden. That’s a marvelous team goal. Updated at 17.12 GMT

GOAL! Man City 3-0 Chelsea (Foden 38) Phil Foden finishes the game, already, with a lovely goal. Phil Foden of Manchester City scores his side’s third goal. Photograph: Matt West/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 17.17 GMT

37 min “So if Chelsea had scored in the five minutes between the handball and the penalty being given, would it have counted??” asks Dawn Shanks. Well. (And it was only about two minutes.) This happened at Anfield in 2019, when Fabinho scored a screamer after Manchester City thought (rightly, from memory) that Trent Alexander-Arnold had handled the ball in his own area. The referee gave the goal, but he could easily have gone back and given City a penalty.

35 min Koulibaly fouls Bernardo near the right edge of the area. Mahrez whips another free-kick that is pushed over the bar by Kepa, a comfortable save.

35 min: Chance for Alvarez! This is painfully one-sided. Rodri wins the ball just outside the Chelsea area, gets it back from Palmer and plays in Alvarez. He stabs a low shot that is saved to his right by Kepa.

33 min Here’s the opening goal from Riyad Mahrez, who is Bang in form right now. OH RIYAD MAHREZ 🔥 He's scored against Chelsea in three different games this season.#BBCFootball #FACup pic.twitter.com/FRyE7OCfCE — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 8, 2023 n”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1612131667992272897?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet”,”id”:”1612131667992272897″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”5fba1e4d-6ccb-489d-a3e9-793f252b0b41″}}”/>

32 min Chelsea mood music.

GOAL! Man City 2-0 Chelsea (Alvarez 30 pen) Julian Alvarez makes it two! Kepa went the right way and got a hand on it, but it squeezed into the bottom corner. Alvarez makes his first start since winning the World Cup with a goal. Julian Alvarez of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal from the spot. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Updated at 17.07 GMT

Graham Potter looks at a replay of Havertz’s handball on the iPadhoping to see an injustice, and has a simple two-word verdict: “Fuck me.” Updated at 17.28 GMT

Penalty to City! Oh dear. Havertz inexplicably punched the ball away from the head of Laporte, a clear and slightly bizarre penalty. Referee Robert Jones checks the VAR screen after a handball by Kai Havertz of Chelsea. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Updated at 17.05 GMT

27 min A City corner leads to an appeal for handball from… Jermaine Jeans in the BBC commentary box. City didn’t really appeal at all, but it’s being checked by VAR. Updated at 17.29 GMT