Manchester City were dealt a fresh blow in their quest for the Premier League title after throwing a half time lead to draw 1-1 to draw against Everton at the Etihad on Saturday evening.

The draw meant the reigning Champions are four points behind league leader Arsenal who travel to Brighton on the day’s late-night kickoff.

Erling Haaland gave the hosts the lead in the 24thth minute after Riyad Mahrez’s brilliant wing play in the right flank.

The Algerian shifted the ball to his right foot laying onto the path of Halland who fired home despite being off balance for his 21St league goal of the season.

John Stones was close to doubling the lead for the hosts when his diving header hit the post from Kevin De Bruyne’s floated free kick.

City Dominate Everton

City were by far the better side with Everton hardly getting a foot into the game. The visitors however rode their luck and stoic Defending to score in the 64th minute thanks to Demarai Gray’s wonderful curling effort.

Rodri uncharacteristically gave the ball away to Idrissa Gueye who fed Gray and the latter despite Slipping initially rifled the ball into the top right corner from 20 yards to restore parity.

Pep Guardiola waited until the 87th minute to ring in three late changes but Everton Somehow managed to hold on Eleven minutes of added time to secure a point that would have felt like a win for Frank Lampard.

This was the first time since 2017 that the Toffees have managed to pick a point away at the Etihad. For Guardiola’s side, they have now failed to win back-to-back home games in the Premier League since 2021.

City currently sit second in the table with 36 points from 16 games and will host Chelsea next Thursday.

Foe Everton, whose Sole ambition is to avoid relegation this season, sit 16thjust three points clear of the drop will host Brighton at home on Tuesday.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Propaganda Photo