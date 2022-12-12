Manchester Arts Commission Meets with Community

Manchester Arts Commission held a Town Hall meeting last Tuesday Dec 6, 2022 at Manchester City Library. This was an opportunity for the community to share thoughts, ideas and concerns.

Some 20 attendees and 5 current and former Commissioners met to both learn about the commission and give input on future possibilities. A key portion of the hour long meeting was the listening session to allow engaged community members to share their thoughts about what would help grow the Manchester art scene and add viable income streams for artists.

Several attendees asked about raising visibility and coordination of information to support artists who are trying to earn a living in visual, spoken, written and performing arts. The Factory on Willow’s Artist in Residence program was cited in a discussion about available spaces to display work and create dialogue. A conversation followed looking at ways MAC can support the growing art scene.

The Manchester Arts Commission meets at 5:30pm on the second Monday of each month in the Walter Stiles Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Manchester NH City Hall.

There is a meeting Tonight December 12, 2022. All meetings are open to the public.