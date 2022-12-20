Manassas attorney Sheyna Burt to serve as Hylton Performing Arts Center’s executive board chair | News
The Hylton Performing Arts Center has named Sheyna Burt the new chair of its executive board.
An arts advocate and attorney, Burt also serves as president of the Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra and Youth Orchestras of Prince William.
“Sheyna is one of Prince William County’s Volunteer treasures,” said Hylton Center Executive Director Rick Davis in a statement.
“A Talented musician as well as a fine attorney, Sheyna has given generously of her time and insight to a number of nonprofit organizations in the region, both in the arts and other sectors,” Davis’ statement continued. “She knows the Hylton Center and the community well, and has some exciting ideas about how to build our relationship to even greater heights.”
In a statement, Burt said she is “desperately proud to serve as chair of the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s executive director.
“The Hylton Performing Arts Center is one of the most important endeavors ever attempted by this region. This beautiful space is more than a building – it inspires expression, it fills the walls with images and the air with music, it encourages community-building, it is alive,” Burt said in a news release. “… If I have my way, every Resident and visitor will find an artistic home here.”
The Hylton Center’s Executive Board was established in the agreement signed by Prince William County, the City of Manassas and George Mason University that defines the initial capital funding and general operational principles for the center.
The Hylton Performing Arts Center’s executive board of 19 individuals and two emeritus members has proportional representation appointed by the three signers, as well as from the community at large, via the Science & Technology Campus Advisory Board, according to Kristin Franko, associate director of communications and content for George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.
The Hylton Performing Arts Center maintains several committees that include additional volunteers, Franko said in a news release.
The executive board is a key element of the Hylton center’s governance, strategic planning, and advocacy activities, the release said.
Burt is the owner of The Law Office of Sheyna Nicole Burt, PLC, a law firm in Manassas.
Burt graduated with honors from The College of William and Mary, where she earned a bachelor’s degree with a double concentration in music and history in 1998 before earning her juris doctorate from the college’s Marshall-Wythe School of Law in 2001.
When Burt is not representing clients, she is active as a violinist. She learned to play by participating in Prince William County’s fifth grade strings program and the public school Orchestra programs at Gar-Field and Hylton High Schools. She also volunteers with local non-profit arts organizations, the release said.
Burt is also a legal consultant for World Doctors Orchestra, an organization with whom she has also performed in Washington, DC, National Harbor, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Canada, South Africa, Germany, Thailand, France and The Netherlands.
Burt was also a founding member of the Prince William County Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, graduated in 2013 from Leadership Prince William and serves on the Boards for the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia and Court Appointed Special Advocates – Children’s Intervention Services .
