Man Utd urged to sign ‘expensive’ ten-goal Premier League striker over Arsenal target Joao Felix

Man Utd have been encouraged to give up on signing Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix as the World Cup star may struggle to “fit into” Erik ten Hag’s team.

United have already decided against signing Cody Gakpo as the Dutchman has joined Liverpool for a fee that could rise to £44m.

Their priority is to sign a striker after they let Cristiano Ronaldo leave. His departure leaves them with just Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to choose from up front.

Recent reports have suggested that United are likely to sign a short-term replacement for Ronaldo on loan.

Felix has been mentioned as a target, but Arsenal are also interested in him.

Atletico Madrid are also making life difficult for United and Arsenal by demanding around £16m as a loan fee until the summer.

Ex-United player Paul Parker has advised his former club against signing Felix as he is not what they need at the moment.

“I can definitely understand why Man Utd would want Joao Felix and I think he is a great player. But I have a tough time seeing him fitting into Man Utd’s team,” Parker told BonusCodeBets.

“He was great against Switzerland in the World Cup and in that game, we saw the old Joao Felix.

“I would like him in the club, but I don’t see him as a center forward and that is what Man Utd needs more than anything at the moment.”

Instead, Parker believes United should make a move for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Serbian international is reaching his peak and he has been in sensational form for the Londoners over the past couple of seasons.

He netted 43 goals in 46 Championship outings last term and this season he has ten goals in 13 games in the Premier League.

Parker thinks Mitrovic would be a “very good signing” for the Red Devils.

“I really think that Aleksandar Mitrovic could be a very good signing for Man United. When you have him on your team you can put the ball into the box at any time and he will most likely score a goal,” Parker added.

“He has improved discipline wise and he really knows how to get into defenders’ heads. I can really see him being an important player for Man Utd.

“But it’s going to be expensive. Fulham loves him and they won’t let him go for peanuts because he is so important to them. If he is not on the pitch they have 70% less chance of scoring.”

“For instance, if Fulham plays against Man Utd and he is on the pitch for Fulham, I don’t believe that Man Utd will win that game.”

