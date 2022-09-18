Man Utd star’s crazy skill goal in warm-up goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most skilled players of all time.

The Portuguese footballer has almost every trick in the book.

While the amount of skills he uses has decreased as he gets older, Ronaldo still has the Capability of producing a skill that makes you go ‘wow’.

And they showed that before Manchester United’s Europa League match against FC Sheriff on Thursday evening.

A goal Ronaldo scored in the warm-up before the game is going viral on social media.

A cross comes in and Ronaldo guides the ball into the top corner.

Buy your Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT t-shirt HERE

But he didn’t do that in just some simple fashion. It looked as if Ronaldo would find the net with his left foot.

That is just too easy for Ronaldo, though.

Instead, he produced a rabona volley with his right foot and he pulled it off to perfection.

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo’s skill goal before the match

His goal looks even more outrageous in slow motion.

Fans have been sharing their thoughts on the goal and praising Ronaldo’s brilliance. See some reactions below…

Fans react to Ronaldo’s skill goal

Ronaldo went on to score his first goal of the season in Moldova.

United were given a penalty and the 37-year-old made no mistake from 12 yards.

The Red Devils went on to win the match 2-0 and get their first points of this Europa League campaign.

CHISINAU, MOLDOVA – SEPTEMBER 15: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United at Stadionul Sheriff on September 15, 2022 in Tiraspol, Moldova. (Photo by Oleg Bilsagaev/Getty Images)

Rio Ferdinand details Ronaldo’s frustrations

It’s been a frustrating campaign for Ronaldo, who has seen game-time hard to come by.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Vibe with Five’, Ferdinand said his former teammate would be ‘fuming’ after being constantly named on the bench.

“Whether he stays or not, none of us know. But knowing Cristiano [Ronaldo]I know for a fact that he will be absolutely fuming right now,” Ferdinand said, per the Daily Mail.

“Forget who’s starting in front of him, [that] he’s not starting. You don’t get to do what he’s done in his career over this amazing amount of time at the levels he’s been playing by being someone who’s going to accept not starting and being a sub for a team that isn’t in the Champions League.

“Ronaldo is not built like that. You can’t expect him to change at 37 [years-old].

“He’d have been the same at 21 [years-old]. We were talking before the game with [Paul] Scholes…I remember when [David] Beckham got dropped a couple of games, the [Real] Madrid game [in 2003] etc., they [was] fuming. Superstars are built differently.

“They don’t believe they have bad games, they don’t believe they don’t play well [and] they don’t believe they get things wrong in their game because they are so hell-bent on success and their belief in their skills and themselves that they don’t see failures.”

Cristiano Ronaldo quiz: How much do you remember about his 2021/22 season at Man United?

next story previous story



News Now – Sport News