Man Utd star Wout Weghorst Hired volleyball Coach on four-person personal staff | Football | Sport

Wout Weghorst has assembled a four-person team to help him become a ‘mega-professional’ like Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Manchester United’s latest signing is confident he’s in his peak years as he looks to make an impact after completing a dream loan switch this month.

Weghorst has joined Erik ten Hag’s Revolution from Burnley for the remainder of the season, cutting his Besiktas stint short for a second chance in the Premier League.

The Netherlands international showcased a teaser of what he can offer at the Red Devils on his debut at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

And he has revealed the steps he has taken to ensure he can enjoy similar longevity to former United Strikers Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic.

Weghorst said: “In the end, you have to do it on the pitch. There’s only one person ultimately responsible for that – and that’s me.

“But I keep looking at things that can support me. I’ve had Joost Leenders working as my mental Coach for a number of years.

