Man Utd star made Arsenal fan eat their words with goal

Antony got his Manchester United career off to a fantastic start on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilian Winger made the £86m move from Ajax to United on the final day of the transfer window.

Erik ten Hag decided to put the 23-year-old straight into the starting XI for United’s Titanic Premier League Clash with Arsenal.

And he rewarded the Dutchman for his faith by scoring the opener after 35 minutes.

Marcus Rashford rolled the ball to Antony inside the box and United’s number 21 made no mistake from close range.

The Brazilian made a number of his critics eat their words with his debut goal.

And he also made Lee Gunner, a well-known Arsenal fan, look a little silly with his strike.

Soccer Football – Premier League – Manchester United v Arsenal – Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain – September 4, 2022 Manchester United’s Antony during the match REUTERS/Craig Brough EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Lee was streaming his live reaction to the game on his YouTuber channel, which has just under 73k subscribers at the time of writing.

Minutes before Antony’s goal, Lee was not very complimentary of the Brazilian.

“Antony’s done nothing, by the way, absolutely nothing so far in this game,” he said.

“People are saying what Antony is doing. Nothing bro. Apart from one shot over the bar. I haven’t done anything that he’s done…

“Bruno [Fernandes] has got the ball… they’ve got a break here though. Ooooh that’s a foul. It’s played on… Sancho… Rashford… right on cue f****** Antony scores. For f*** sake. Oh my days!”

Moments later, Antony scored. View a clip of the moment below…

And watch his full reaction on his YouTube channel. (Starts speaking at 1:25:25).

That timing from Antony was perfect. The Brazilian went on to play 58 minutes before making way for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erik ten Hag praised Antony’s display but promised there is more to come.

“You can see all of his potential,” Ten Hag said, per the Daily Mail.

“They will be a Threat in the Premier League. We were missing a player on the right wing. [Jadon] Sancho and [Marcus] Rashford can play there but they prefer the left so now we have the missing link who can play well on the right.

“We needed that on the right wing with his pace and dribbles and expression. It (the Premier League) is going to be a challenge for him, but we saw his potential. We have to keep pushing. I set high standards every day. Everyone has to bring it every day to Carrington.”

QUIZ: At what club did these 40 players make their professional debut?

next story previous story



News Now – Sport News