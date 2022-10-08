Man Utd put goal-hungry Italy star compared to Dele Alli high on wanted list as Erik ten Hag plots to beat Tottenham, West Ham to bargain deal

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a January swoop for Sassuolo star Davide Frattesi, who is also on Tottenham and West Ham’s transfer radars.

The 23-year-old Italy international is rated as one of the best midfielders in Serie A, having enjoyed an outstanding run of form for Sassuolo. He’s taken his time to establish himself at the Serie A side, having enjoyed a string of loans elsewhere. Now a regular in Alessio Dionisi’s side, he enjoyed an excellent breakthrough season last time out, scoring four goals and adding three assists.

And this season he has two goals in eight appearances to his name with Sassuolo firmly entrenched in mid-table.

That form saw Sassuolo reward him with a new deal, tying him to the club until 2026.

However, they know interest in him is gathering with a number of big clubs keeping tabs on his services.

Indeed, Inter Milan are strongly reported to be plotting a bid for Frattesi in January. However, Tottenham are also reportedly on his trail, with Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici are admirers.

West Ham, too, are also being linked with his signature. And Brighton – under new boss Roberto De Zerbi – is also reportedly keen on a reunion with his former charge.

Sassuolo, understandably, are keen to ensure they can retain the services of their star man.

But il Gazzetta dello Sport suggests they could be tempted to cash in if an offer in the region of £26.3m (€30m) comes their way.

The Italian paper also claims Erik ten Hag is keen to bring Fratessi to Old Trafford.

The United boss reportedly dispatched Scouts to watch him in action during Sassuolo’s 5-0 win over Salernitana last week.

Interest growing in Davide Fratessi

Fratessi’s form for Sassuolo has also seen him pick up four caps for Roberto Mancini’s Italian national side.

And while still scoring for the Azzurri, Fratessi has caught the eye with his all-action displays. Indeed, his movement and eye for goal will likely ensure he’s going to be a mainstay for many years yet.

Indeed, his style of play has been compared to Dele Alli during the early days of his Tottenham spell.

As per Italian journal Gianluca Di MarzioJose Mourinho is also keen to bring the midfielder back to Roma.

Fratessi started his career with the Italian giants, although they allowed him to leave without making a senior appearance. However, they do retain a sell-on clause over Fratessi, meaning they could effectively sign him for a reduced fee.

Mourinho has already demonstrated his pulling power by landing Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham in recent windows.

And the Capture of Fratessi would be seen as a real coup given the level of Clubs Chasing him.

However, they would be unable to compete with United were Ten Hag’s side to come further with a firm proposal.

The Red Devils spent well over £200m this summer, but Ten Hag will be granted more money in the January window.

And he remains keen to strengthen his midfield despite the capture of Casemiro. Ten Hag is still reportedly keen on Frenkie de Jong, although Fratessi may be regarded as a more affordable option.

READ MORE: Agent drops major hint on Ten Hag signing 109-goal Napoli star in deal that could send Man Utd man to Everton