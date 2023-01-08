Manchester United are seemingly well on the way to signing Wout Weghorst, Lionel Messi‘s Enemy at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Weghorst has reportedly already bid farewell to Besiktaswhere he was on loan this season from his parent club Burnley.

The striker played in the match against Kasimpasaand seemed to say Goodbye to the Turkish team’s fans by holding his hand to his heart in celebration.

The 1.97m tall Dutch tank has outstanding numbers in Turkey, with eight goals and four assists for Besiktas.

He did not start for the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup, but had the most notable appearance when he came on in the quarter-final against Argentina. They scored a brace and scored in the penalty shootout.

However, what happened at the end of the match will always be remembered more than the goals. When he had an episode with Leo Messiwho in the mixed zone said to the Dutchman the unforgettable phrase of: “Who are you looking at, stupid? Walk on, stupid.”

Weghorst was surprised by this reaction, and added: “I wanted to shake his [Messi‘s] hand after the match, but he smashed my hand away and didn’t want to speak with me.”

Weghorst’s poor Premier League record

The deal for the signing is almost done, with a fee of 10 million dollars being paid by Manchester United Thu Burnleywho only need to break the loan contract linking Weghorst Thu Besiktas to conclude a deal.

For the 30-year-old Dutch striker, a return to England will be another chance to prove himself. At Burnley he did not fare as well as he would have liked, scoring just two goals in 20 games.

Now, with a Coach who knows him like Erik ten Haghe could unleash his full goalscoring potential.

United are searching in this transfer window for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldowho left Old Trafford ahead of the 2022 World Cup after an interview with Piers Morgan in which they criticized the English club and their coach.