Man Utd move for 292-goal ‘leader’ now ‘one to watch’ at Old Trafford

Manchester United will be “keeping an eye” on Harry Kane’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window, talkSPORT Reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Kane, who earns £200,000 a week at Tottenham, will be entering the final year of his contract at the end of the campaign.

Manchester United transfer news – Harry Kane

There is every chance Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane could end up as the all-time record Premier League and England goalscorer, while also never having won a piece of silverware. Currently third in the list behind Wayne Rooney and top-scorer Alan Shearer, Kane needs just 63 more goals to take the record outright.

However, while his scoring record at Tottenham continues to impress, Kane is yet to win a Trophy as a player, with the 29-year-old now entering his peak years. In 2015, Kane opened up about his ambitions, telling The Clare Balding Show (via the Daily Mirror): “Obviously I am hoping to go on and win many trophies for Spurs and for England,” but eight years and four final defeats later, that dream has never materialized.

It had looked as if Kane, who was recently described by England teammate Jordan Pickford as a “leader”, was finally going to leave Tottenham in pursuit of silverware two seasons ago, when the striker was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City. According to The Athletic, City made four attempts to sign Kane in the 2021 summer window, but Tottenham stood firm on their £150 million valuation.

Of course, a move didn’t materialise, Kane stayed at Tottenham and City signed Erling Haaland for less than half the price the following summer. But with Kane set to enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season, could we be about to see another transfer saga involving the England captain?

What’s Crook said about Kane and United?

Reporter Crook has hinted that might be the case, telling GMS in an interview that United could explore a deal for Kane in the summer window.

“I’d keep an eye on the Harry Kane situation,” Crook explained to GMS, indicating United might be interested.

“Again, I think that will depend on the ownership model, although, in fairness, the Man United owners did Invest quite heavily last summer.

“But Kane will have a year left on his contract and he’s proven in the Premier League. I think he’d want to go to a club where he’s got a chance of winning silverware.

“Arguably, United are in a better place to do that than Tottenham. I’d definitely keep an eye on that one.”

Would Kane join United in the summer?

According to the Guardian, United are on the verge of signing Dutch international Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley, after reaching an agreement with Turkish club Besiktas, who the striker had spent the first part of the campaign out on loan at.

No stranger to a stopgap signing, it’s believed United are not targeting Weghorst as a long-term option up front, meaning the door could be left open for Kane in the summer.

As his contract at Spurs begins to tick down, it’s unlikely Daniel Levy would be able to command the £150 million touted for Kane in 2021. According to ESPN, Kane heads a three-man shortlist for summer centre-forward targets at Old Trafford, along with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and RB Leipzig-bound Benjamin Sesko. A natural goalscorer, with a global profile to match the club, there’s no doubt Kane would suit United to a tee.

next story previous story



News Now – Sport News