Man Utd ‘more likely than Arsenal’ to sign 55-goal star at Old Trafford

Manchester United are now more likely to sign PSV Eindhoven Winger Cody Gakpo than Premier League rivals Arsenal in the coming months, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Erik ten Hag was handed more than £200 million with which to bolster his side in the summer but could be set to Invest once again.

What is the latest on Gakpo?

According to The Athletic, United are continuing to monitor the 23-year-old ahead of the January and summer transfer windows.

The report adds, however, that the Red Devils could face competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal for his signature.

The North West outfit were previously linked with Gakpo over the summer when they were quoted a fee of £38 million for his services.

Having already splashed out on signing Antony from Ajax, it was a deal United ultimately opted against making at the time, but they have seemingly not lost interest.

PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy recently addressed the speculation surrounding Gakpo, admitting that there had been interest from the Premier League and elsewhere in his ‘exceptional’ star.

But the United Legend added that the player was fully focused on the Eredivisie season and the upcoming World Cup, suggesting future decisions had been put on the backburner for now.

What has Jones said about the situation?

Jones understands that, despite Arsenal’s reported interest, it is United who stand a better chance of winning the race.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “He’s been brilliant this season for PSV, and there’s no doubt that he is going to be looking for a transfer in 2023. So I still think he’s a player that people should take seriously in the Premier League for a transfer. I still think that, probably, Man United are more likely to land him than Arsenal.”

Do United need Gakpo?

Cristiano Ronaldo asked to leave the club in the summer transfer window and, following more controversy, his departure is starting to look inevitable.

As a result, Ten Hag will likely be eager to bolster his attacking options.

While Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga all remain at Old Trafford, none of the stars have impressed consistently.

If United are to start competing for titles again, they need to start winning Races for highly-rated stars.

Bringing in Gakpo – who has now scored 55 PSV goals following an impressive 13-strike Haul this term – would represent a step in the right direction.

