Man Utd man went wild after winning goal-kick v Leicester

Manchester United defeated Leicester City in their Premier League Clash at the King Power Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils were looking to make it three wins in a row against the lowly Foxes.

And they did just that as they triumphed 1-0.

Jadon Sancho scored the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute.

The Winger was sent 1 vs 1 with Danny Ward and he showed great composure to round the goalkeeper before putting the ball in an empty net.

There were no further goals as United hung on to all three points.

After two lackluster displays to start the season, the Red Devils are now showing great commitment and desire on the football pitch.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 22: Diogo Dalot of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on August 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

And that was no better emphasized than Diogo Dalot’s actions in the second half in Leicester.

Dalot showed great tenacity to dispossess Harvey Barnes and win his side a goal-kick.

The Portuguese defender then went wild as he celebrated his side being given the decision.

Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez, Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane all loved it too as they went over to Dalot to hype him up. Watch the moment below…

Dalot enjoyed that one 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZVXq47HfXj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 1, 2022

Just look at the passion.

Christian Eriksen may have been given the Man-of-the-Match award, but Dalot was superb on the evening.

His stats from the match have been compiled by a Twitter user @StatmanDave and they make for impressive reading. See them below…

Diogo Dalot’s game by numbers vs. Leicester: 100% aerial duels won

100% tackles won

84% pass accuracy

49 touches

3/4 long balls completed

2/3 ground duels won

1 clearance

1 interception Right side is locked. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ph2Jli9s7G — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 1, 2022

United look like a completely different team than they did at the start of the season.

They have now won three consecutive games and have moved up to fifth in the table.

They are six points behind Arsenal, who they will welcome to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

United will be looking to end the Gunners’ winning run to start the season and cut the gap between the two sides.

With both teams currently playing well, the game has the makings of a cracker.

