Man Utd learn Modest fee for 144-goal striker

Manchester United could find a solution in their quest to land a new striker in Ivan Toney – but Fabrizio Romano suggests any deal for the Brentford striker is unlikely to happen in January.

United manager Erik ten Hag was allowed to spend in excess of £200m this summer. Making six signings, he has addressed many key shortfalls in his squad. And the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen have all had telling impacts so far. Down the line, there will also be much more to come from Casemiro and Antony.

Despite the lavish spending, much more needs to be done. Ten Hag has a possible situation to resolve over his goalkeeper situation. David De Gea falls out of contract next summer, although the Red Devils do retain a one-year option on that deal. However, with a Euro Giant hovering Ten Hag is seemingly Casting his eye towards a Premier League replacement.

Ten Hag will also need to find answers in the attacking department. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to secure the move away he was seemingly craving over the summer. However, with the January window opening in just 96 days, speculation is likely to start ramping up again.

That said, they have managed without relying too heavily on Ronaldo thus far. Last season’s 24-goal top scorer has started one Premier League match to date. And there remains a growing sense that Ten Hag may be prepping United not to become quite so reliant on the Portuguese veteran.

Down the line, though, Manchester United will need another striker. As such, plenty of names have been mentioned as potential targets with Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid mentioned as potential options.

Another name in the frame is Brentford hot-shot Toney.

Ivan Toney happy at Brentford – for now, says Fabrizio Romano

The striker has 144 goals to his name over a Nomadic career so far. However, he’s now made a home for himself at Brenford and looks every inch one of the Premier League’s elite strikers.

And, after scoring five goals in seven games in the competition so far this season, Toney deservedly earned a recent call-up to the England squad.

And while he did not feature against Italy or Germany, the inclusion will have whetted his appetite.

Furthermore, it will also have raised his profile further amid links with the Red Devils.

Leeds United are also reportedly keen on the striker as they look to add more firepower to their ranks.

However, talk of a January deal has been firmly put to bed by Trusted transfer guru Romano.

Speaking on the Que Golazo YouTube channel, he claims Toney is happy with the Bees for now. He also claims any deal for Toney will set his suitors back a fee of at least £40m – £45m.

“More than January, I think it could be in the summer,” Romano responded when asked if Toney could move.

“The player is happy at Brentford and the project is very good for the future. But it will be more than 40 or 45 million to sign Ivan Toney right now.”

Striker will be on many club’s shopping lists

At 26 years of age, Toney is approaching his peak. And with only Erling Haaland and Aleksandar Mitrovic having scored more, he’s showing on a regular basis that he knows his way to goal.

Manchester United’s interest in the player has never been officially ratified. But it would be no surprise were they to come in for him, with one pundit suggesting a move is something they will consider.

Ice-cool on penalties, capable of taking an excellent free-kick and a formidable opponent for any defender, Toney would slot in with ease at Old Trafford.

Leeds United are also reportedly plotting an ambitious move, too. They have ongoing concerns over the fitness of England cap Patrick Bamford. Owing to injuries, he now has just one Premier League goal in the last 12 months.

Further down the line, they also have record signing Rodrigo falling out of contract in 2024. Leeds look unlikely to extend that deal after a relatively poor goals return from the striker. As such, Rodrigo and Leeds face a potential parting of ways in the summer.

And while Leeds do have a number of talented young strikers coming through, they may turn to Toney as an instant source of goals.

