Man Utd ‘have to move’ for 52-goal star who’s ‘second only to Haaland’

Manchester United must make a January move to sign PSV star Cody Gakpo, according to transfer Insider Dean Jones.

The Red Devils were interested in signing the Flying Winger in the summer window, along with some of their Premier League rivals, although he ended up staying at the Philips Stadium.

What’s the latest news involving Gakpo?

According to Sky Sports, United were ‘preparing’ a move for Gakpo, who was rated at £35m due to his exceptional form in Holland.

Ultimately, the Old Trafford club ended up bringing in Antony from Dutch rivals Ajax, which meant they moved on from their interest in Gakpo.

That appeared to open the door for Leeds and Southampton, who both tried to sign the 23-year-old late on in the window.

Leeds appeared to be progressing in a deal, until The Athletic confirmed on deadline day that Gakpo would be staying at PSV.

Gakpo still has just under four years left on his current deal, but his outstanding form at the start of this season would suggest that he won’t be short of suitors when the market reopens on January 1.

And Jones has urged Manchester United to return in the winter for Gakpo, who he describes as one of the most informed players on the continent right now.

What did Jones say about Gakpo?

They told GIVEMESPORT: “They have to go for him in January, because behind Erling Haaland, you could argue he is the most informed player in Europe right now and United were linked with him throughout the summer.”

How has Gakpo started the season?

Gakpo wasn’t able to inspire his side to qualify for the Champions League, following their 3-2 aggregate defeat to Rangers, but that is currently the only blot on his copybook this campaign.

That’s because the Netherlands international has been in incredible form, already registering a remarkable 19 goal contributions in just 1,052 minutes of action.

In the Eredivisie, PSV are currently top of the league on goal difference, with Gakpo directly involved in 50 per cent of their 28 league goals, chipping in with eight goals and six assists.

In Gakpo’s most recent outing, he scored once and laid on a hat-trick of assists as PSV beat one of their domestic rivals Feyenoord 4-3 in a thriller.

Overall, Gakpo has taken his tally to 52 goals and 42 assists in 148 games for his boyhood club.

