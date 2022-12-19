Man Utd have ‘scouted’ the 41-goal South American striker at Old Trafford

Manchester United have scouted highly-rated Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz ahead of the January transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Chilean international has impressed at Championship side Blackburn and is being linked with clubs ahead of the New Year.

What’s the latest news involving Ben Brereton Diaz?

Born in Stoke-on-Trent, but a fixture of the Chile national team, Brereton Diaz has enjoyed a peculiar rise to stardom.

A member of the England under-19s side that lifted the European Championships in 2017, as a youth team player Brereton Diaz looked set to go on and represent the senior side at national level.

Of course, that didn’t materialise, with the Stoke-born forward eventually ending up as a Chilean international, thanks to a social media campaign in the South American nation.

Having switched allegiances at international level, the 23-year-old could be about to change clubs too, with a number of Premier League sides tracking his progress.

As per Transfermarkt, Brereton Diaz has already netted nine goals from 23 appearances this season, while also contributing three assists during that time and has 41 goals in total for Rovers.

It comes on the back of a stellar breakout campaign for the striker, who scored 22 goals in the Championship last season, finishing behind Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dominic Solanke in the Golden Boot.

A diminutive center forward capable of scoring a variety of goals Brereton Diaz has proved a Worthwhile asset for Blackburn, but could the Lancashire-based outfit be about to lose him in January?

What has Dean Jones said about Brereton Diaz?

With less than six months on his contract, it appears as though there will be plenty of Clubs showing an interest in him.

One of those being 20-time Premier League winners United, who Jones Revealed in an interview with GIVEMSPORT have been keeping an eye on the Chilean forward:

“Even Man United have scouted him, just to check him out,” the transfer Insider explained.

It follows news linking Brereton Diaz to the likes of West Ham United and Everton, as Premier League Clubs begin to circle ahead of the January window.

Jones told GMS another top-flight club in Southampton would have to splash the cash to land the South American.

“If Southampton are going to go in for him, they’re going to have to pay pretty big to win the race.”

Will Brereton Diaz be a success in the Premier League?

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season and Blackburn’s promotion campaign beginning to stall, now could be the perfect time for Brereton Diaz to make the jump to the top flight.

Despite their weakened negotiating position, it also makes sense for Blackburn to sell now and make a profit on the £7m fee they paid Nottingham Forest in January 2019.

But will Brereton Diaz succeed in the Premier League? Or will it be a case of another prolific Championship forward failing to cut it in the first tier?

All signs point to Brereton Diaz being a success, with the forward impressing in various areas while at Blackburn.

As per FBref, Brereton Diaz is inside the top 10% for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes among players in his position throughout the last year, with nothing to suggest that trend wouldn’t continue into the Premier League.

