Man Utd have ‘looked at’ the 78-goal ‘silent assassin’ at Old Trafford

Manchester United target Jonathan David has ‘already’ attracted interest from ‘a lot’ of clubs, according to Sky Sports Reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Canada international was unable to prevent his national side from falling to a 1-0 defeat to Belgium in their opening World Cup encounter, but he has impressed for both club and country in recent years.

What is the latest news involving David?

David played a pivotal part in LOSC Lille claiming their first Ligue 1 title in 10 years back in 2020/21, registering 13 goals and three assists in 37 top-flight appearances that season.

The versatile Attacker has gone from strength to strength since then, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has Revealed he is expected to depart the Stade Pierre-Mauroy next year.

“Jonathan David, I’m told that soon, many Clubs will move and there is a great, great chance for him to make his move in 2023,” Romano claimed on his YouTube channel.

“Let’s see if it will be January, Let’s see if it will be [in the] summer, but Jonathan David is expected to leave Lille in 2023 and many Clubs are tracking him.”

United, along with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, have been linked with a move for David in recent months.

What has Sheth said about David?

When asked if David could work his way onto the Premier League club’s radars, Sheth disclosed that he believes the 22-year-old ‘already is’.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, he said: “I think he already is. I think a lot of Clubs have looked at him, I think a lot of Clubs are interested.

“Maybe the interest is to the point where there are the first-choice Strikers that Clubs have, and Jonathan David is in that next rung below. That’s what it maybe looks like now, but when you look at it, how many first-choice strikers are there?

“You’ve got the likes of Haaland and Mbappe, players like that. And then you’re looking at the likes of Jonathan David, and there’s only a limited number of Clubs who can buy these players.”

Could David Impress at the World Cup?

David, who has racked up 78 career club goals, is one of the pin-up boys of Canadian football at this moment in time and will be hoping to shine for his country in Qatar.

The Maple Leafs put in an admirable performance against Belgium but currently sit at the bottom of Group F in the early stages of the tournament.

Canada takes on Croatia next, the side who reached the World Cup final in 2018, before facing Morocco in their final group game of the showpiece event.

David, who has been labeled a “silent assassin” could elevate his status within the game to new heights if he puts in some impressive displays on the biggest stage of all, potentially convincing United to make their move.

