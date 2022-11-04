Man Utd frustrated again: Winners, Losers and ratings as Real Sociedad narrowly top Group E on goal difference

Donny van de Beek

The Dutch midfielder was handed a very rare chance to impress against Real Sociedad after surprisingly being named in the starting XI by Erik ten Hag.

But the 25-year-old looked rusty and the game largely passed him by. Van de Beek simply couldn’t get going and was gone and back on the bench before the hour mark.

It was very much an opportunity missed for Van de Beek and it’s unclear when he will get another chance in the first team at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo did well to set up Garnacho for Man Utd’s goal but the Red Devils needed much more on the night and the Portugal international could not serve it up.

The 37-year-old did have a great chance to make it 2-0 but passed it up in the first half. Ronaldo made the right choice in opting for the dink but put too much on and saw the ball bounce onto the roof of the net.

Ronaldo then found himself in a rather bizarre situation of being partnered by Maguire for the final minutes as Ten Hag went route one in a desperate search for a second goal that never came.

He can feel good that his performance level has ticked up slightly, but a dramatic goal would have been so sweet.

Champions League drop-outs

Manchester United’s failure to win the group means they face a tricky test getting into the knockout stages of the competition, unlike Real Sociedad who progress straight to the last 16.

Ten Hag’s side will now face a play-off against one of the eight teams dropping out of the Champions League after finishing third in their groups.

It’s not a great situation for Manchester United or their prospective opponents who surely won’t relish coming up against the Red Devils over two legs.

United may not be the force of old but are improving under Ten Hag and are not a team that sides such as Barcelona, ​​Ajax or Sporting will relish being drawn against.