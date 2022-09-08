Man Utd fans livid as VAR gives another contentious call after Lisandro Martinez handball | Football | Sport

Manchester United fans were livid with referee Marco Di Bello and the VAR team at Old Trafford on Thursday evening after Lisandro Martinez gave away a penalty during his side’s Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad. The defender was deemed to have handled the ball following a contentious VAR check, despite the fact Real’s ex-Manchester City midfielder David Silva had fired the ball straight into him from point blank range inside the penalty area.

United played host to Real Sociedad off the back of four Premier League victories. The Red Devils, who lost their opening two matches of the season against Brighton and Brentford, had inflicted defeats on Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal ahead of their return to the Europa League. But the Clash against Sociedad took place just hours after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and proved to be a drab affair for much of the encounter, with Cristiano Ronaldo having a first half goal ruled out for offside. The Red Devils struggled to break their Spanish opponents down during the contest as they looked lackluster in front of goal. And they fell behind just before the hour mark as Brais Mendez struck from the penalty spot. READ MORE: Liverpool Heroes Fowler and Owen both slam same two stars in Napoli loss

There was little Martinez could do to prevent the penalty being awarded as he merely dived in to block Silva’s shot. The Strike deflected off the thigh of the Argentina centre-back before hitting him on the arm. And after consultation, Di Bello pointed to the spot. The penalty ultimately proved to be the difference between the sides as Sociedad claimed all three points. And United fans were quick to show their disgust with the referee’s decision. “Absolute travesty that was,” wrote @NickDrakon on Twitter. “It didn’t look like a penalty for any angle. Ridiculous.” And @Alirgh33 tweeted: “Can’t believe the penalty that referee gave! Shocking! VAR is a scam!” Meanwhile, @NepentheZ wrote: “I’ve only just seen the penalty against Man Utd. What an utter disgrace of a decision. And @UnitedIsRevived added: “We’re getting robbed lol, if you think that’s a penalty then you need glasses.” DON’T MISS

Man Utd boss Ten Hag sends blunt message to Tuchel after Chelsea sacking

Tuchel may already have the next job to take on after being sacked by Chelsea

Chelsea star James posts two-word message to Tuchel after sacking

And a whole host of other United fans were also unhappy. “Terrible decision. Not a penalty,” penned @_Trust11, while @MrSteveBolch wrote: “Penalty and a yellow card for handball when it hit his leg 1st!? VAR at its finest tonight!” And @JustMatt91 added: “That’s the weakest handball penalty I think I’ve ever seen.” United’s defeat leaves them third in their Europa League group, with Moldovan club Sheriff beating Cypriot team Omonia in the other group game. Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here