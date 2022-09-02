Man Utd ‘failed’ in ‘last-ditch bid’ to sign 17-goal striker on deadline day – player ‘open’ to move

Man Utd target Tomas Credit: PA Images

Man Utd reportedly attempted to sign Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas on deadline day, but their approach was rebuffed by the Spanish side.

This summer transfer window really was a rollercoaster for the Red Devils.

Admittedly, it did end on a high as their primary target Antony signed for them from Ajax for a fee that could rise to £84.8m.

Man Utd have also secured themselves a new goalkeeper as Martin Dubravka has joined from Newcastle United on loan.

Earlier in the window, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia were added to Erik ten Hag’s squad.

This all sounds good, but this does not tell the whole story. The club wasted a lot of time targeting Frenkie de Jong, who ultimately decided to stay at FC Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to act like a child as he looked to engineer himself a move away from Man Utd.

It is therefore quite funny that Ronaldo was forced to stay as there were very few proposals on the table.

Had Ronaldo departed, Man Utd’s need for a new striker would have increased and according to Football Insider, they had their eyes on De Tomas during deadline day.

Dwight Yorke does not think United necessarily need a new forward though as Marcus Rashford is capable of scoring “20-plus goals a season”:

“I really do believe United have one of the best youngsters in the Premier League in Rashford. Obviously he wasn’t able to fulfill expectations last season,” Yorke said last month.

“But give him an arm around the shoulder and I hope you will see him come back firing under the new regime and you will have an unbelievable player who will score you close to 20-plus goals a season.

“He’s just about the only player that connects the club from the academy all the way through to the first XI. Manchester is in his blood and they need to get that fire back in his belly.”

De Tomas is a proven goalscorer as he netted 17 goals in La Liga during the 2021/22 campaign. He has also played four times for Spain since the end of 2021.

Football Insider are reporting that Man Utd made a ‘last-ditch bid’ to bring De Tomas to Old Trafford.

They ‘failed’ with this ‘late approach’ even though the 27-year-old is ‘open to leaving’ Espanyol.

The player is said to have had ‘disagreements’ with new Espanyol manager Diego Martinez. He has not featured in any of their first three La Liga games of the 2022/23 season.

De Tomas ‘was keen’ to sign for Man Utd but it is said that a ‘deal could not be agreed’ before the 11pm deadline on Thursday night.

The structure of the deal is not mentioned, which is hardly surprising given that Football Insider are not renowned for their reliability.

