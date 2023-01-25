Man Utd eye 175-goal Real Betis striker as right-back target rejects Ten Hag; Arsenal green light to sign all-action Belgian midfielder

Manchester United are preparing a late move to sign a prolific La Liga striker, Arsenal have been told the minimum fee needed to sign a Belgium midfielder, while Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Leeds are Chasing a Brazilian defender.

TEN HAG CONSIDERING MAN UTD MOVE FOR BORJA IGLESIAS

Reports in Spain claim Manchester United are leading the chase to sign experienced Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias.

The Red Devils will be on the front for a new leading striker this summer as they look to fill the void created by Cristiano Ronaldo. And while they have brought in Wout Weghorst from Besiktas, via Burnley, the towering Dutchman is only a short-term fix.

Instead, Ten Hag is charging his recruitment team with landing a new big-name frontman this summer. To that end, United are likely to blow a vast chunk of their summer budget on a new No 9.

To that end, the likes of Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane have both been strongly linked. However, it has been revealed this week that Kane’s preference is to stay with Tottenham and to sign a new deal. His current arrangement expires in summer 2024 as it stands.

That could see them turn instead to Osimhen, but reports of late suggest Napoli will demand as much as £123.6m (€140m) for the Nigerian. Even by Manchester United standards, that seems a touch too high.

Instead, a report on Tuesday suggested United may instead now look for a slightly more modest signing. As such, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos is one such name they are looking at.

However, as per Estadio DeportivoUnited are now in the hunt to sign Real Betis striker Iglesias.

The 30-year-old is one of La Liga’s most experienced frontmen, having also played for Espanyol and Celta Vigo. Now 30, he has 175 goals from 408 appearances – so he certainly knows his way to goal.

The article claims United are one of five Premier League clubs looking to sign Igleasis, with Atletico Madrid cooling their interest.

Iglesias linked – but Malo Gusto turns down Man Utd

And they report that Betis are willing to sell if any side matches their £35.3m (€40m) asking price. That would certainly fall well within United’s budget and would present Ten Hag with an affordable and prolific option.

The report claims a move could even go through before the January window closes, although a summer switch is also an option.

Meanwhile, one man United will not be signing is Lyon’s Malo Gusto.

The 19-year-old has been tracked by Ten Hag for several months as he seeks another option at right-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has come into the side in recent weeks, although his Defending did come under scrutiny in the loss at Arsenal.

Diogo Dalot is United’s first choice though there and talks to extend him to a new deal are ongoing.

As such, Gusto was seen as a potential long-term option as well as an upgrade on Wan-Bissaka.

However, it seems Chelsea are to beat them to the punch. They have already come forward with a £17.6m (€20m) offer, with talks over a deal ongoing.

United had hoped to hijack the deal, but L’Equipe now reports that Gusto ‘absolutely wants to join Chelsea’. As such, all other options appear off the table for the teenager.

EVERTON NAME PRICE FOR ARSENAL TARGET AMADOU ONANA

Everton are willing to sell Amadou Onana, but are informing suitors Arsenal and Chelsea he will cost higher than the £35.3m (€40m) they paid in the summer. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Inter Milan are putting Milan Skriniar up for sale for just £17.7m (€20m) and he’s likely played his last game for the club. PSG are favorites although Tottenham may yet enter the race to sign him. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Leeds are battling Brentford and Brighton to sign Fiorentina’s Brazilian defender Igor, rated at over £17.6m (€20m). (Florence Viola)

AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign unsettled winger Christian Pulisic. He looks free to leave following the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk last week. (Calciomercato)

Milan are also keen to sign Allan Saint-Maximim from Newcastle with talks over a deal continuing. (Foot Market)

Leeds United are considering a fresh move for Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, although Lorient are in the driving seat. (Mohamed Toubache-Ter)

Leeds United are closing on a deal to sign Weston McKennie having agreed personal terms to sign the Juventus midfielder. (Fabrizio Romano)

MARCUS THURAM SNUBS CHELSEA; OPEN TO BARCELONA TRANSFER

Marcus Thuram – a target for Manchester United, Newcastle, Chelsea and Inter Milan – is open to signing for Barcelona this summer. That’s according to his father and World Cup winner, Lilian. (Mundo Deportivo)

Thuram has turned down a move to Chelsea in January, saying he wants to delay a decision on his next club until the summer. (Foot Market)

AC Milan are now favorites to sign Nicolo Zaniolo, although Roma are open to keeping him until the summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Any deal for Jude Bellingham this summer will cost his suitors Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City a minimum £97.2m (€110m) fee. (Radio Marca)

Real Madrid are ready to offer Eduardo Camavinga to Borussia Dortmund to try and win the Bellingham transfer race. (various)

Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad are both tracking Lens left-back Deiver Machado with a view to a late January bid. (various)

Barcelona are keen to Hijack Arsenal’s proposed summer move for Martin Zubimendi with Xavi admitting his admiration for the £53m midfielder. (various)

TOTTENHAM KEEN ON DEAL FOR ALEX MERET

Tottenham are tracking Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret as a successor to Hugo Lloris. The Italian stopper has been labeled the ‘new Gianluigi Buffon’. (La Repubblica)

Juventus are targeting a deal to sign Spezia right back Emil Holm, but may wait for the summer to sign the Swede. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Kylian Mbappe wants to reunite with his former Monaco teammate Bernardo Silva, having instructed PSG to sign him this summer. (various)

Manchester United Scouts are making regular checks on Goncalo Ramos ahead of a possible summer approach. (Fabrizio Romano)

Sevilla are pulling the plug on a deal for Jeff Reine-Adelaide after deciding the Lyon star’s injury record was too much of a risk. (Brand)

Bournemouth are hoping to sign Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson and Roma left-back Matias Vina in the coming days. (90min)

Tottenham’s quest to sign Pedro Porro faces a make or break day on Wednesday with the club hoping to Finalize a deal with Sporting Lisbon. (Fabrizio Romano)