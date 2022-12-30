Man United’s Amad Diallo bags stunning Sunderland goal – 101 Great Goals

On-loan Manchester United Talent Amad Diallo has, late on Friday, continued to light up the landscape in England’s 2nd tier.

Amad, of course, was farmed out on loan once more this past summer, making the move to the Championship to line out for Sunderland.

His ensuing spell in Tyne and Wear has since proved an altogether hit-and-miss affair, en route to starts in less than half of the Black Cats’ 25 fixtures.

Recent weeks, though, have seen Amad, step by step, begin to find his feet.

After finding the net on a trio of occasions across November, the wide-man, in turn, has been rewarded with a starting berth in all of Sunderland’s five fixtures since the Championship’s return earlier this month.

Upon Sunderland making the trip to the DW Stadium for a meeting with Wigan Athletic on Thursday, Amad, as expected, was therefore made use of from the off.

And, as alluded to above, the Man United talent, once more, went on to thoroughly impress.

En route to an eventual 4-1 Sunderland triumph, the Ivorian rounded out the scoring, in nothing short of Spectacular fashion.

Picking the ball up a little over 25 yards from the goal, Amad exchanged passes with Patrick Roberts, before unleashing an unstoppable drive into the far corner of the Wigan net.

Check out the 20-year-old’s latest moment of magic below:

