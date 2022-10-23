Man United’s Amad Diallo bags first Sunderland goal – 101 Great Goals

Footage of Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo’s latest endeavors whilst out on loan will no doubt pique attentions across the club’s fanbase on Saturday evening.

This comes after the Ivorian opened his account for the season earlier today.

Amad, of course, was farmed out on loan once more this past summer, making the move to the Championship to line out for Sunderland.

His ensuing spell in England’s 2nd tier has proven an altogether hit-and-miss affair, en route to starts in just two of the Black Cats’ fixtures.

Sunderland, UK. 4th October 2022. Sunderland’s Amad Diallo during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Blackpool at the Stadium Of Light. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) (Alamy Stock Photo)

The latest of these, though, came on Saturday, and saw Amad finally provide a timely reminder to those of not only a Sunderland persuasion, but Man United, too, of his Unquestionable talents.

En route to an eventual 4-2 defeat at the hands of promotion-chasing Burnley, Amad kicked the scoring into gear at the Stadium of Light with a quarter of an hour gone.

This came upon the 20-year-old being picked out by ex-Tottenham Talent Jack Clarke on the right of the Burnley penalty area, before slotting a cool finish home at Arijanet Muric’s near post:

