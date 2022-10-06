Man United target Noah Okafor has an outstanding goal-scoring record this season

Erik ten Haag has made Noah Okafor his primary transfer target next summer. The Dutch tactician is not having the best results since he arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax at the beginning of the season.

For several reasons, Manchester United have witnessed ups and downs in the team’s performance which has prompted calls for a significant and possibly a Squad overhaul before the start of next summer.

Fichajes from a report by Manchester Evening News indicates Manchester United manager Erik ten Haag has placed a high priority on Noah Okafor as the ideal replacement for the voids that would be created in the departure of some of the key players next summer.

The club is working hard to ensure a deal falls through. As statistics show, Noah Okafor has an outstanding goal-scoring record this season, with eight goals and two assists in 14 games in all competitions.

The reason United wants to have its hands on the Swiss footballer is the considerable low price it would cost the club to secure his services. According to Transfermarkt, Noah Okafor is worth £16.20m.

The Swiss footballer has a contract with RB Salzburg, which runs until the summer of 2024. United are in a good position at the moment as a result of a possible drop in its asking price with no renewal in sight.

Manchester United has more options next summer with top names like Lautaro Martínez and Brian Brobbey from Ajax.