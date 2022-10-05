Man United target Jude Bellingham scores a sublime solo goal in the Champions League

Manchester United are not strangers to drawn-out transfer Sagas and after their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong ended in nothing, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham may be next on the list.

Bellingham has been linked with a move to United for several years, with the Old Trafford club coming close to signing the teenager before he joined Dortmund in 2020.

Since then, he has developed into one of Europe’s most sought-after players and according to reports, he remains a target for the Reds.

The 19-year-old was in Champions League action on Wednesday and once again, he was making headlines as he went head-to-head with Europe’s elite clubs.

Bellingham set up Dortmund’s first goal against Sevilla before scoring a Sublime second goal himself – a mazy run in the opponent’s box before firing a fierce shot into the bottom corner, as seen below.

CAPTAIN JUDE BELLINGHAM 🤩 Three goals in three match days for the 19-year-old 👀 pic.twitter.com/qdp2xDviyM — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2022

Footage courtesy of BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

The Strike is Bellingham’s third in as many games in the Champions League this season, with Dortmund now claiming a stronghold on the second place in their group.

United’s interest next summer will not be uncontested, but should the Reds qualify for the Champions League, they will fancy their chances of sealing his arrival.