Man United considering surprise January move for La Liga goal machine

Antoine Griezmann could be forced into a January transfer if Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona cannot resolve an ongoing dispute over the conditions of the France international’s loan move.

Griezmann, 31, has failed to feature for longer than 30 minutes in every game so far this season and that is believed to be down to a playing clause in his two-year loan deal which would trigger a mandatory €40m payment.

Understandably keen to avoid paying up, Diego Simeone’s Colchoneros are rumored to be standing their ground even though Barcelona are now considering legal action.

If the La Liga teams’ dispute cannot be resolved, it is very possible that Griezmann will need to find himself a new club, and according to a recent report from The Athletic, one team who could reignite their long-standing interest is Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Reported to have had an approach turned down earlier this year, the Red Devils, who are in need of some striking reinforcements, could look to offer the 31-year-old, who has scored 231 senior career goals, including 179 for both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, an Escape from his Spanish nightmare.

Since the start of the season, Greizmann, who will be desperate to make Didier Deschamps’ final World Cup Squad later this year, has managed to net three goals in his first seven appearances, in all competitions.