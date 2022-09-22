Man United and Arsenal target finishes off lovely team goal

The Netherlands are in Nations League action Tonight as the Dutch travel away to Poland in search of an important three points.

Louis van Gaal’s side are in competition with Belgium for the top spot in the group and they got off to a wonderful start thanks to a goal from PSV’s Cody Gakpo.

The 23-year-old finished off a lovely team move where Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries did excellent work in the build-up, which can be seen below.

Gakpo is said to be a target for Manchester United and Arsenal whose pursuit of the Winger was recently boosted, according to the Mirror, as the Dutch star reportedly has an agreement in place to leave PSV Eindhoven if their asking price is met.

Absolutely Sensational from the Dutch! ? Cody Gakpo with a simple finish after a great team move from the Netherlands ??#POLNED pic.twitter.com/Vs81AEESjZ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 22, 2022

NETHERLANDS IS TOP ?? Cody Gakpo with the finish! ? pic.twitter.com/hOoRl2fDqT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 22, 2022

Footage courtesy of Premier Sports and FOX