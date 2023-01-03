Man Sends Back Masters Invite To Scott Stallings

The year is young but we’ve already seen a hilarious story of a Masters invite ending up in the wrong Scott Stallings’ mailbox, but thankfully it’s now on its way to the correct recipient.

PGA Tour pro Scott Stallings Revealed a DM he received on social media from another Scott Stallings to tell him that he had his PGA Tour namesake’s Masters invitation turn up at his house.

