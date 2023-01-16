‘Man Made Monsters’ book receives 2023 Walter Award | Entertainment

BETHESDA, Md. – The​ “​We​ ​Need​ ​Diverse​ ​Books​ ​Walter​ ​Awards”​ ​judging​ ​committee​ ​has​ ​selected​ ​the​ ​winners​ ​and​ honorees​ ​for​ ​the ​eighth​ ​annual​ ​Walter​ ​Dean​ ​Myers​ ​Awards​ ​for​ ​Outstanding​ ​Children’s​ ​Literature.

The ​Awards​ ​comprise two​ ​categories: ​Teen​ ​(ages​ ​13-18​)​ and​ ​Younger​ ​Readers​ ​(​ages​ 9-13​).​ One​ Winner​ and two Honor Books in each category have been named.

The book “Man Made Monsters” by Cherokee Nation citizen Andrea L. Rogers and illustrated by fellow CN citizen Jeff Edwards, won the 2023 Walter Award, Teen Category.

“Man Made Monsters” features creatures such as werewolves, vampires, goat men and even ghost cats and brings them to life during important periods in Cherokee history.

Rogers, who is working on a doctorate degree in English with a focus on Native Literature at the University of Arkansas, said she worked to make sure it was clear that the stories follow a main Cherokee family with other families tying in while also bringing in some of her own family stories.

While Rogers’ written words take Readers on an adventure, Edwards also helps paint a picture while weaving in Cherokee syllabary within his illustrations for the book. She said she felt “super lucky” to be able to convince Edwards to illustrate her book.

“I mean, they got it. They got me, they got the stories. Seeing those Fantastic illustrations; it blew me away,” she said.

The Walter Awards Ceremony and Symposium will be held Friday, March 17 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, DC The event will begin at 10:30 am, is open to the public and will be livestreamed.

The ceremony will be preceded by a symposium on diversity in children’s literature. The symposium, titled “Books Saves Lives,” will be moderated by WNDB founding member, CEO, and award-winning Writer Ellen Oh.

The Walter Dean Myers Award, also known as “The Walter,” is named for prolific children’s and young​ ​adult​ ​author​ ​Walter​ ​Dean​ ​Myers​ ​(1937-2014).​ ​Myers​ ​was​ ​the​ ​third​ ​National​ ​Ambassador for​ ​Young​ ​People’s​ Literature, appointed in 2012 by the Library of Congress. He was a champion of diversity in children’s books. The Walter Awards commemorate Myers’ memory and his literary legacy, as well as celebrate diversity in​ ​children’s​ ​literature.

For a full list of 2023 Walter Dean Myers Award winners, visit https://diversebooks.org/programs/walter-awards/.