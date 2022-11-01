Man-gatarō Launches New Manga About Classic Literature on November 10 – News

Also: Nioshi Noa serializes Dorei no Watashi-shi Mofumofu Shujin ga Michibikute Kyō mo Buji Shibō Manga

Shueisha ‘s Shonen Jump+ website and app Revealed on Monday that Manga Creator Man-gatarō ( Gatarō Man ) will launch a new Manga titled Manko☆Chishin ~Baka demo Yomeru Koten Bungaku~ (Manga Classic Literature New Knowledge ~Even an Idiot Can Read Classic Literature~) on November 10. The Manga will offer “new interpretations” of classic literature.

Shonen Jump+ also announced that Nioshi Noa will begin serializing the Dorei no Watashi-shi Mofumofu Shujin ga Michibikute Kyō mo Buji Shibō Manga on the site on November 25. Noa began serializing the Manga in the Jump Rookie! website on June 10, and released the fourth and latest chapter on July 9. Noa previously drew the You piss off Iuna! manga, based on Omochisa ‘s original story. The story inspired a net anime that debuted in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it debuted new episodes with the title Don’t Call Us A JUNK GAME! .

Man-gatarō launched the Hoshi no Ōji-sama Manga is the Shonen Jump+ website in September 2017, and ended it in March 2020. Shueisha published the manga’s sixth and final compiled book volume in June 2020.

Man-gatarō’s Chinyūki ~Tarō to Yukai na Nakama-tachi~ The manga received a four-episode OVA adaptation in 2009 and a live-action film in 2016.

Source: Shonen Jump+