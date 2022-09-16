Man convicted in slaying of Dallas basketball standout Andre Emmett

Dallas County jurors found a man Accused of Killing basketball standout Andre Emmett guilty of capital murder Friday.

Jurors deliberated about four hours over two days before convicting Larry Daquan Jenkins, 25. State District Judge Chika Anyiam Sentenced Jenkins to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.

Emmett’s mother hunched forward in her seat and Cried silently as the verdict was read. On the other side of the courtroom, a young woman related to Jenkins shrieked and ran out of the courtroom crying. Then, more of Jenkins’ relatives screamed and left the courtroom as the judge delivered the sentence.

Emmett, 37, was robbed of expensive jewelry and shot on Sept. 23, 2019. He played basketball for Carter High School in Dallas, Texas Tech and the NBA.

Prosecutors said Jenkins and two other men, Keith Johnson and Michael Lucky, planned to Rob Emmett. Emmett had driven into his garage Moments before he was approached by his attackers and told to Surrender two chains and a watch he wore.

Home surveillance video showed Emmett giving his jewelry before running away. One of the attackers followed Emmett and shot him before the group fled the neighborhood.

Dallas police released the video shortly after the Killing in hopes tips would lead to the attackers. Johnson and Lucky were arrested about a month later. Jenkins was arrested a year later.

Dallas Det. Scott Sayers testified Johnson, Lucky and Jenkins were always Suspects even though Jenkins was Arrested later.

Prosecutors said a cell phone analysis of Jenkins’ phone placed him in Emmett’s neighborhood about the time of the shooting, and in the area of ​​the Nightclub where Emmett was before going home.

3’s Company’s Andre Emmett (2) goes up for a shot ahead of 3 Headed Monster’s Qyntel Woods (6) during a Big 3 playoff basketball game between 3’s Company and 3 Headed Monster on Friday, August 17, 2018 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. (Ashley Landis / Staff Photographer)

Prosecutors also said a white Chrysler 300 suspected to have been driven by one of the assailants had a tracking device, and its locations matched Jenkins’ phone locations.

Prosecutors said the car belonged to Johnson’s girlfriend.

Lucky and Johnson were also charged with capital murder, but a witness told police Jenkins was the shooter, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit.

But the police never recovered Emmett’s jewelry.

Jurors were allowed to consider lesser charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

Emmett was a star guard for Texas Tech’s basketball team, where he played for four years. He was coached for three of those years by basketball legend Bob Knight. Emmett became Tech’s all-time leading scorer by the time he finished in 2004 and was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics in the second round.

Emmett’s NBA career was short; he played a handful of games for the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets. He also played on professional basketball teams overseas before rejuvenating his game with the Big3, a three-on-three basketball league founded by actor and rapper Ice Cube. The league retired Emmett’s jersey last month.