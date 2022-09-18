Man City winners, Losers & ratings: 100 goals in 99 games – the Haaland show rolls on & Grealish has arrived… at last!

Nathan Collins:

It’s difficult to know what was more ridiculous, the defender’s challenge on Grealish or his attempt to argue his way out of a red card.

Collins had both feet off the ground as he leapt studs-first, connecting with Grealish in the midriff.

Comparisons can be drawn to Eric Cantona’s kung-fu kick on a Crystal Palace fan, or Nigel de Jong’s challenge on Xabi Alonso in the World Cup final, and referee Anthony Taylor had no hesitation in bringing out the red.

Collins still pleaded his Innocence even after Grealish had shown the painful marks he had left behind.

Kalvin Phillips:

The England midfielder has endured a frustrating time since he moved from Leeds in the summer in a £42m deal.

His task of dislodging Rodri at the base of the midfield was never going to be easy, but his early months have been disrupted by a series of minor injuries.

Ignoring the friendly against Barcelona in the early weeks of the season, Phillips is yet to start a competitive game and has been on the pitch for fewer than 20 minutes.

He missed the trip to Molineux as he was not “fully fit” and must hope it doesn’t stop him from joining up with Gareth Southgate’s England Squad to gain some rhythm.

Bruno Lage:

The sack race is centered around the Midlands at the moment, with Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers, Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard and Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper all potentially the next manager to go.

But with Wolves just two points off the relegation zone, Lage must be looking over his shoulder nervously.

His side didn’t play badly at all, even after going down to 10 men, but scoring goals remains a big issue with just three from seven Premier League games.

Sasa Kalajdzic’s knee ligament injury was a cruel setback, but Lage must find an answer and needs Diego Costa to make an impact after the international break.