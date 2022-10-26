Man City winners, Losers and ratings as Haaland halted in dour draw on Dortmund return

Erling Haaland:

It wasn’t quite the dream return to Dortmund that Haaland wanted as he lasted just 45 minutes without making much of an impression. All eyes were on the Norwegian striker has played in front of the Yellow Wall for the first time since his £51 million ($63m) summer switch that has seen him just continue his Incredible goal record. But the home fans were desperate to see him draw a blank, with huge cheer for Mats Hummels when his lunging tackle stopped Haaland racing in on goal early in the game. That was about as close as he came as City struggled to cut open the Bundesliga side and the experiment of playing alongside Julian Alvarez failed to pay dividends.

Riyad Mahrez:

It might be some time before the Algerian Winger is back on penalty duty as the back-up to Haaland. Had he converted a spot-kick in Copenhagen a Fortnight ago, there would have been nothing at stake in this game for City. And the night would have been over much earlier had his penalty been saved again, this time Gregor Kobel guessing right by diving to his right. Mahrez won the penalty himself by jinking inside Emre Can, but for a player who finished last season as City’s top scorer, he’s lost his touch in front of goal.

Leicester:

With five matches over the next 18 matches, Pep Guardiola decided to use his Squad depth with knockout qualification already secured. The City boss made six changes from the side that beat Brighton 3-1 with Kevin De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and Ederson all sitting out the clash. On top of that Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Manuel Akanji only played for 45 minutes in Germany. If Brendan Rodgers was hoping the Premier League Champions might be tired after their midweek trip, Guardiola has done his best to keep his players as fresh as possible.