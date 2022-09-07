Man City vs. Sevilla: Erling Haaland continues his goal-scoring streak as City thrashes Sevilla in the Champions League

Phil Foden and Rúben Dias also scored for City against a Sevilla side Enduring a miserable start to the season with five defeats in six games.

Having arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Haaland has enjoyed a stunning start to his City career. He scored his first against Sevilla when he volleyed in Kevin De Bruyne’s cross from close range and added another in the second half when goalkeeper Bono parried a save into his path.

That was the Norwegian striker’s 25th goal in just 20 Champions League matches, surpassing Kylian Mbappé as the youngest player to reach the 25-goal mark in the competition. To put Haaland’s goal-scoring exploits into perspective: Cristiano Ronaldo hadn’t scored after 20 UCL appearances, while Lionel Messi scored eight.

“I think his numbers in all his career, even in previous teams, are quite similar,” City manager Pep Guardiola said of Haaland, who has also netted for RB Salzburg and Dortmund in the Champions League.