Man City vs. Sevilla: Erling Haaland continues his goal-scoring streak as City thrashes Sevilla in the Champions League
Phil Foden and Rúben Dias also scored for City against a Sevilla side Enduring a miserable start to the season with five defeats in six games.
“I think his numbers in all his career, even in previous teams, are quite similar,” City manager Pep Guardiola said of Haaland, who has also netted for RB Salzburg and Dortmund in the Champions League.
“He has an Incredible sense of goal. Hopefully, he can continue. It’s not just the goals. Always, he is there.”
Foden, twisting and turning inside the box, had extended City’s lead before Haaland got his second, and Dias completed the Rout in stoppage time when he tapped in João Cancelo’s drilled cross.
That loss left Sevilla 17th in La Liga with one point from four games, equaling the club’s worst ever start to a season as fans called for club president Pepe Castro to resign.
That earmarks City and Dortmund, who face each other in Manchester next week, as the two sides most likely to qualify for the knockout stages.
