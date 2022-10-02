Man City vs. Man United Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

This season’s first edition of the Manchester Derby takes place Sunday, with Manchester United traveling to Manchester City’s Emirates Stadium.

The hosts are unbeaten in the current Premier League campaign with five wins and two draws. City have scored 10 goals in their last three Premier League appearances, including a 3-0 win at Wolves in their last outing and a six-goal hammering of newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

Rivals Manchester United were slower out of the blocks to start the season, with defeats in their opening two games, although the Red Devils have since turned their form around with victories in their last four Premier League games.

Although there are plenty of games yet to be played this season, there’s a lot at stake in this match, with City Defending their Premier League title and United aiming to stay within touching distance of the Champions League places — not to mention the bitter local rivalry.

Man City vs. Man United: When and where?



Manchester City hosts Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, Oct. 2. Kickoff is set for 2 pm BST (9 am ET, 6 am PT).

How to watch the Man City vs. Man United game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game — that’s where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by Encrypting your traffic, and it’s also a great idea if you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you’re able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like ours Editors’ Choice, ExpressVPNmake it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you’re streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Man City vs. Man United game in the US



This week’s Manchester Derby game is streaming on Peacock. You’ll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

NBC’s streaming service Peacock offers access to plenty of Premier League soccer throughout the season. You’ll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account).

Livestream the Man City vs. Man United game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Manchester City vs. Manchester United game is exclusive to Sky Sports — showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.

Livestream the Man City vs. Man United game in Canada



If you want to stream the Manchester Derby live in Canada, you’ll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.