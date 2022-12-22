Man City 2-2 Liverpool LIVE! Salah goal – Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and updates today
The final spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-final lineup is up for grabs as Manchester City host Liverpool in a heavyweight fourth round Showdown at the Etihad Stadium this evening. Although domestic action has been back for two nights now following the World Cup break, this latest Clash between two increasingly fierce rivals should really light the touch paper on what should be a thrilling second half of the 2022/23 season.
Recent Encounters between the two leading Clubs in English football have been blighted by fan issues, with both sides urging calm and respect after the events that transpired at Anfield back in October. Pep Guardiola claimed to have had coins thrown at him after a typically fiery Premier League meeting, while City fans were condemned for chants and graffiti related to the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters.
Hopefully Tonight will just be about the football, with the likes of Mo Salah, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne all starting in a blockbuster contest before the Premier League restart, while the Reds also field 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic. Follow Man City vs Liverpool LIVE below!
Live updates
Watch: Salah hits straight back for Liverpool
Watch: Mahrez fires City back in front
52 mins: Fantastic Defending from Lewis on this occasion to keep Salah at bay.
He looks like a really special talent.
GOAL! Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool | Mo Salah 48′
48 mins: Liverpool straight back on level terms through Salah!
What a game.
Oxlade-Chamberlain Releases Nunez down the left with a fine pass with the outside of his boot.
Nunez then turns on the jets and beats Laporte for pace, laying the ball across for Salah to tap home.
An Incredible start to this second half. Another classic is brewing between these two Powerhouse sides.
GOAL! Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool | Riyad Mahrez 47′
47 mins: City immediately in front after the break!
Rodri’s lofted pass into the box Picks out Mahrez, who takes a Glorious first touch to take Robertson out of the game before rifling into the bottom corner beyond Kelleher.
Superb from the Algerian.
Double Liverpool change at half-time
Back under way at the Etihad, with two more changes from Liverpool.
Fabinho and Oxlade-Chamberlain replace Bajcetic and Goalscorer Carvalho.
Klopp obviously wants more control in that midfield.
A really decent half, that.
City started like a train, creating numerous chances and taking a deserved lead inside 10 minutes through Haaland.
But Carvalho’s composed finish against the run of play gave Liverpool a Foothold and they have retained a Threat on the break, although Nunez will need to put his shooting boots on.
Plenty of intensity and no shortage of quality and feistiness, as is always the way between these sides – whether it’s a Champions League knockout Clash or lower-key Carabao Cup contest.
More of the same after the interval, please!
Half-time
Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool
All square after a hugely engrossing first half at the Etihad.
Haaland and Carvalho are targets, but there could have been so many more goals.
47 mins: It’s an enticing delivery from Robertson, but Nunez skews the ball wide of the far post off his ankle.
Some key chances Wasted by the Uruguayan in this first half.
45 mins: Frustration for De Bruyne and Haaland as the confident Palmer weaves his way forward and decides to go it alone, but ends up firing high and wide.
Akanji’s foul on Carvalho offers Liverpool a decent free-kick chance just before the interval…
.