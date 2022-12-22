Man City 2-2 Liverpool LIVE! Salah goal – Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and updates today

The final spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-final lineup is up for grabs as Manchester City host Liverpool in a heavyweight fourth round Showdown at the Etihad Stadium this evening. Although domestic action has been back for two nights now following the World Cup break, this latest Clash between two increasingly fierce rivals should really light the touch paper on what should be a thrilling second half of the 2022/23 season.

Recent Encounters between the two leading Clubs in English football have been blighted by fan issues, with both sides urging calm and respect after the events that transpired at Anfield back in October. Pep Guardiola claimed to have had coins thrown at him after a typically fiery Premier League meeting, while City fans were condemned for chants and graffiti related to the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters.

Hopefully Tonight will just be about the football, with the likes of Mo Salah, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne all starting in a blockbuster contest before the Premier League restart, while the Reds also field 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic. Follow Man City vs Liverpool LIVE below!