Man Arrested in standoff at Dallas golf course faces multiple felony charges

The man Arrested following a six-hour standoff at a southeastern Dallas golf course Wednesday faces multiple felony charges.

Kevin Knowles, 31, was booked into the Dallas County jail on charges of aggravated assault of a public servant, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accident involving injury and unlawful possession of a weapon. They did not have an attorney listed in court records.

About 9:15 am Wednesday, police said Knowles was spotted driving a car with Stolen license plates in the 10500 block of Casnett Drive, near Pleasant Woods Drive in Pleasant Grove.

Knowles sped away from officers, police said, ultimately crashing in the 6700 block of Bruton Road, where he then ran from his car and onto the golf course. Ty Martinez, head golf professional at Keeton Park, told The Dallas Morning News the crash occurred parallel to Hole 4, where two men, regulars of the course, were playing.

According to the police, Knowles then stole two golf carts and shot at a person who tried to stop him. That person was not hit.

Martinez said Knowles started driving towards the entrance in one of the golf carts, but didn’t foresee a creek before he got stuck in it, jumped out and barricaded himself in a concrete drainage ditch.

Police said Knowles shot at SWAT officers as they tried to negotiate with him, but only struck a search robot and ballistic shield.

After a “chemical agent” was deployed, Knowles threw his weapon and surrendered, according to the police.

In helicopter footage from KDFW-TV (Channel 4), a police robot is seen rolling towards a culvert and deploying gas before Knowles runs out of the culvert and flails on the ground. About a minute later, four officers took him into custody.

Knowles was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher, but police said he was not injured and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No officers were injured, police said. One person was taken to a hospital due to injuries from the car crash, but the department did not disclose their condition.

Knowles remained in custody Thursday, with bail set at $500,000.