Man Arrested for allegedly selling Fentanyl pills at Grissom High School basketball game

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) – North Alabama Drug Task Force agents Arrested and charged a man for allegedly selling fentanyl-pressed pills while working in a contract security role at a Grissom High School basketball game on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Huntsville Police Department, Justin Omari Mitchell, 25, was charged with drug trafficking, drug sale near a school and possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds. Mitchell was taken into custody by agents without incident at the basketball game.

At this time, there is no evidence indicating that Mitchell was selling drugs to students, according to the press release.

“We will not tolerate individuals bringing dangerous and illegal drugs onto our school campuses,” Huntsville PD Chief Kirk Giles said in a statement. “I am grateful to our NADTF agents who moved swiftly to apprehend this individual before anyone got hurt.”

A trafficking amount of Fentanyl and a firearm were recovered from Mitchell’s vehicle.

“Any actions that jeopardize the health and safety of our students and staff members are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Huntsville City School Superintendent Christie Finley said in a statement. “We thank the Huntsville Police Department for their commitment to promoting safe schools and a safe community.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Grissom High School Principal, Jeanne Greer, sent the following statement to families and staff following the incident:

“Dear families and staff,

We were made aware of a personnel issue and want to bring this matter to your attention immediately.

A third-party contract employee Hired to assist with security at Grissom basketball game on Jan. 10 was Arrested on campus last night. Please see this news release from the Huntsville Police Department for more information.

This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, and this individual will not be permitted on any of our campuses nor allowed to work any district events in the future.

While there are no indications that any students were involved, we ask for your help in ensuring your child is not in possession of any items that could be harmful to their health and well-being. We thank the Huntsville Police Department for their commitment to student safety.

very respectfully,

Jeanne Greer Grissom High Principal”

