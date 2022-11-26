Man Arrested after fracturing teen’s jaw in basketball fight, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested after he fractured a teen’s jaw during a fight that stemmed from a basketball game, according to an arrest warrant.

Darrell DeWayne Gray Jr. was booked Friday on a charge of aggravated assault – serious bodily injury, according to court records.

Investigators said an 18-year-old was playing basketball with a group on Oct. 15 when he hit Gray during the game.

The teen was being guarded by Gray when he dunked the basketball. Police said Gray and the teen crashed into each other mid-air, and Gray was injured in the face.

Gray left the court but later returned to confront the teen about his injury, SAPD said. Gray punched the teen once, causing him to become unconscious, an affidavit states.

Police said Gray continued to punch the teen while he was on the floor and then walked out of the gym.

The teen had a face laceration over his eye and multiple fractures to his jaw that required surgery.

The surgery resulted in three metal plates being placed in the teen’s jaw, and the boy’s father provided medical documentation to support the injury, police said.

According to court records, Gray remains in the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $35,000.