Mamaroneck football Advances to Section 1 Championship game

As far as Anthony Vitti’s concerned, there’s been plenty of trust earned by his players and coaches.

“I believe in our offense,” Vitti said. “We rarely give them the stop sign.”

And the light was green again Friday night — and Vitti’s Mamaroneck team has made program history because of it.

The Tigers charged past visiting Arlington, winning their Class AA semifinal 49-22 at Mamaroneck High School to earn the program’s first trip to a Section 1 football championship game.

The games, in their current form, date to the beginning of the state Playoffs in 1993. No Mamaroneck team had ever made it this far.

Now, the Tigers will play Carmel at 6 pm Saturday at Mahopac High School in this year’s final.

“We never looked too far ahead,” said Vitti, who graduated from Mamaroneck the year the state tournament began, “but being here now and on the precipice of playing in the first Championship game ever, it means a lot to our players and to our coaches and to our community.”

The Tigers (9-0) earned the right to play the Defending state Champion Rams (9-0), who won their 25th straight game, beating North Rockland 38-0 in the other semifinal game.

Carmel, which has now outscored its two playoff opponents 76-0, now has four shutouts and has surrendered just 54 points all season. The Rams also advanced thanks to a combined five touchdowns from running backs Nick Rosaforte (three) and Tristan Werlau (two).

But their vaunted defensive front will be matched up with a Mamaroneck team that has scored 351 points through nine games and had its offense purring again against Arlington.

Damari Hamilton had 11 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for his senior season. Quarterback Jason Cox added 12 carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns and went 10 of 14 through the air for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Rhett Chambers, who caught the TD pass from Cox, later hit Sam Bohn on a double pass for a 30-yard touchdown.

“We were facing third-and-long and figured it was a good time to go for the dagger,” said Vitti, whose team led by three touchdowns before Chambers-to-Bohn iced it.

Vitti heaped praise on Offensive assistants Peter O’Byrne, Kevin Martins and Steve Boyer.

“I just have confidence in them being able to see the field and know that we have opportunities in different areas and exploiting them,” Vitti said.

Mamaroneck’s Offensive Firepower will be tested next week by Carmel, but the Tigers hope they can push the Ram defense to its limits as well. The unit has been the backbone of Carmel’s winning the last two-plus seasons and spurred the team to win every game by 21 points or more during its 25-game winning streak.

“This is an incredible opportunity,” Vitti said. “We’re going to go for it.”

Josh Thomson is the Sports Editor for The Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal and Middletown Times Herald-Record. He can be reached by e-mail at [email protected], on Twitter at @lohudinsiderand on Instagram at @lohudinsider.