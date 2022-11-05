Mamaroneck football Advances to Section 1 Championship game

As far as Anthony Vitti’s concerned, there’s been plenty of trust earned by his players and coaches.

“I believe in our offense,” Vitti said. “We rarely give them the stop sign.”

And the light was green again Friday night — and Vitti’s Mamaroneck team has made program history because of it.

The Tigers charged past visiting Arlington, winning their Class AA semifinal 49-22 at Mamaroneck High School to earn the program’s first trip to a Section 1 football championship game.

The games, in their current form, date to the beginning of the state Playoffs in 1993. No Mamaroneck team had ever made it this far.

Now, the Tigers will play Carmel at 6 pm Saturday at Mahopac High School in this year’s final.

“We never looked too far ahead,” said Vitti, who graduated from Mamaroneck the year the state tournament began, “but being here now and on the precipice of playing in the first Championship game ever, it means a lot to our players and to our coaches and to our community.”

