Malvern Town held by Roman Glass St George in an eight goal thriller

EIGHT goals were scored between Malvern Town and Roman Glass St George as the hosts again dropped points in their title challenge.

Following their 1-1 draw with Royal Wootton Bassett Town on Monday, Malvern were frustrated once again in a dramatic Clash at the HDAnywhere Community Stadium.

Loui Ward scored with his head twice either side of Dave Reynolds’ stunning half-way line equalizer to make it 2-1 before Joe Bates Leveled matters once again, despite missing a penalty shortly before.

When your too old to run with the ball anymore 👀 pic.twitter.com/152b3ikdCu — Dave Reynolds (@Dave_Reyno) January 8, 2023

Lewis Spurrier scored on the stroke of half-time to hand Malvern the lead but they were pegged back early in the second-half by St George’s Lewis Leigh-Gilchrist’s long range strike as the chaotic nature of the game continued.

Ben Hayes restored the lead but relinquished it just two minutes later as Shacquille Smith prodded home what proved to be the final goal of the game.

“It’s a hard one to take, we had chances to win it so you would look at it as two points dropped but there are positives to take out of it,” said co-manager Lee Hooper after the game.

“We didn’t defend well from the corners, which gave them the lead twice early on, but we did well to get back into it and showed good character to get ourselves ahead at half-time.

“And then we were disappointed to concede so early. The conditions made it difficult and maybe contributed to their third goal and the fourth was one of those where we maybe couldn’t have done much about.”