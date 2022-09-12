Mallow leads UNI Women’s golf after day one of Redbird Invitational

NORMAL, Ill. — UNI Women’s golf opened up the 2022-23 season on Sunday with the first day of the Redbird Invitational at the Weibring Golf Club. UNI sits in 11th place in the 15-team field with a collective score of 632 (+30), while Butler holds a 3-stroke lead on second place Eastern Kentucky with a score of 594 (+8).

Freshman McKenna Mallow , making her first Collegiate start, carded a team-best of 75 (+3) in the first round, and an 81 (+9) in the second for a total of 156 (+12). Mallow is currently tied for 44th overall on the leaderboard.

Anna Jensen shot 77 (+5) and 81(+9) in the first two rounds, totaling 158 (+12). Tied with Jensen in 53rd place is Allison Nuss who shot 79 (+7) for both rounds. Lily Bredemeier notched an 83 (+11) and 77 (+5) to finish off day one tied for 64th place, while Madison Humke carded 84 (+12) and 81 (+9) for a total score of 165 in a tie for 71st..

The Panthers will tee off in the final round of the Redbird Invitational tomorrow morning beginning at 8:30 am CT. Live results can be found at golfstat.com.

UNI SCORECARD (thru round 2)

TEAM STANDINGS (thru round 2)