Mallory Pugh for BioSteel US Soccer Female Player of the Year

Following a consistently stellar and productive year for both the US Women’s National Team and the Chicago Red Stars, Mallory Pugh has been named as one of five Finalists for the 2022 BioSteel US Soccer Female Player of the Year.





For the second year in a row, fans will have the opportunity to vote on select Player of the Year Awards, with the fan vote comprising 15% of the total vote. Nominees for all Awards are selected by US Soccer’s technical staff. Voting for the Awards starts Thursday, Dec. 15 at 11:00 am ET and closes on Dec. 22 at 11:59 pm ET. The winners will be announced in the weeks that follow.



A look back at the 2022 that was for Mallory Pugh:

The 24-year-old Pugh had possibly the most consistently Stellar year on the USWNT, playing in 15 total matches for the USWNT, starting 13, and spanning 1,030 minutes in what amounted to a “Comeback Player of the Year” performance after only playing in five matches for the USA from 2020 through 2021.

Pugh was perhaps the USA’s most dangerous player in the majority of matches in which she played, scoring seven goals and tallying a team-high seven assists. Her seven goals were the most she’s ever scored for the National Team in a calendar year, and her team-leading seven assists tied a career-high after she also had seven in her first year on the USWNT in 2016.