Mallory Oddo, Jenna Slates lead Green girls basketball past McKinley

CANTON — The Showdown for first place lived up to its billing.

A huge fourth quarter helped Green pull out a 43-40 win Wednesday in a matchup of the Federal League’s top two girls basketball teams. At 9-2 overall and 6-0 in the league, Green now has a two-game lead over the field.

Green survived it. McKinley can take comfort in knowing another chance awaits.

Two big Nina Shaffer 3s helped Green outscore McKinley 15-8 in the fourth quarter. After having trouble handling McKinley’s pressure throughout the night, Green turned up the pressure when it mattered most. Its defense forced six McKinley turnovers in the final eight minutes.

“We knew going in it was going to come down to a possession,” Green head Coach Alicia Manning said. “… I’m happy with my team. It was a great team win for us.”

Battles like this are nothing new for Green. Three weeks ago, Manning’s team gutted out a 38-35 win over Lake. League wins over Jackson, Hoover and Perry have come by single digits.

Green’s top players emerged in another tight game Wednesday. Mallory Oddo scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jenna Slates also finished with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

